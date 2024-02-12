Buff+Alumni+Madness+Set+at+Feb.+15+WT+Basketball+Games

CANYON, Texas —West Texas A&M University alumni are invited to party with fellow Buffs while rooting on WT basketball teams to victory over Division II rivals Eastern New Mexico University.

This year’s Buff Alumni Madness, hosted by the WT Alumni Association and the Buffalo Club, will take place during halftime of the Buffs’ and Lady Buffs’ games against Eastern New Mexico in the Buffalo Room inside the First United Bank Center on WT’s Canyon campus.

Game ticket purchase is required. The Feb. 15 game is Toot’n Totum Thursday, and admission is free for children and half-off for adults.

Tickets may be purchased here: ticketreturn.com/prod2new/BuyNew.asp?EventID=340128.

“We know that Buffs love to root on the home team, especially over Eastern, so to help engage and connect with our alums, we’re inviting them to join us, grab a bite and enjoy the game together,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association.

Registration is requested here: wtamuuw.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_54iWh3HgDy83pNI.

Strengthening existing and creating new relationships with alumni is a key mission of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised more than $150 million.

Photo credit: Autumn Juettemeyer