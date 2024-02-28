WT Alumni Association to Host Social Events in Houston, Fort Worth

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s Alumni Association is going on the road to connect with Buffs in two major Texas cities.

The Association’s Ronnie Hall, executive director, and Abigail Waters, assistant director, will host social gatherings in Houston on March 2 and Fort Worth on March 8.

“Both of these events allow us to reconnect with our fellow Buffs downstate,” Hall said. “Though they may not live close to campus anymore, they are still part of our larger alumni community, and we love maintaining those close ties.”

Houston-area alumni will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. March 2 at Saint Arnold Brewing Col, 2000 Lyons Ave. Admission is free for Alumni Association members and $10 for nonmembers. Appetizers and the first drink will be provided.

To register, click here: wtamuuw.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9ZxcY4A5aI0yiaO. Deadline is March 1.

Fort Worth-area alums will meet in the clubhouse deck at Rocklyn Apartments, 637 Samuels Ave. in Fort Worth. Admission is $10, and food and drink will be provided.

To register, click here: wtamuuw.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9t0BmNhSQKgcwgm.

For information, call 806-651-2311.

Strengthening existing and creating new relationships with alumni is a key mission of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised more than $150 million.