Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Be a Contributor

WT research fair provides a forum for ideas

Maddox Nite, Multimedia ReporterMarch 19, 2024
WT+research+fair+provides+a+forum+for+ideas
Maddox Nite

On March 7, West Texas A&M University faculty and students presented their research from the past year at the annual Faculty Research Poster Session.

In the Cornette Library, the research was put on display for interested parties on campus to go learn. Topics varied from literature to sciences to social issues.

“My research specifically looks at the effectiveness of crisis intervention teams or CITs and police departments,” Allan Baltazar, graduate student and presenter, said. “It’s an important body of literature to look at because, first and foremost, police officers are the frontline personnel to deal with mental health crises in their specific community. The current strategy we have right now is the implementation of CITs. Simply a collaboration between mental health professionals, police officers and community members.”

A professor of English presented her research on the topic of black journalism and its struggle to be taken seriously.

“In the summer of 2023, I went to the Schomburg Center; it is a special collection within the New York Public Library,” Dr. Rebecca Weir, professor of English and presenter, said. “I was researching African American comic artists in the years between 1934 and 1948. Looking at Jay Jackson: he was a nationally syndicated artist reporting on the rise of fascism and state-backed white supremacy in Europe, both in Italy with Mussolini and Germany with Hitler. They were in the black press. More attuned to the dangers of white supremacy politicized.”

If students are looking to attend law school following their time at WT, this student’s research has them covered.

“It’s applied research; I did interviews with five different people,” Riley Moore, senior and presenter, said. “A couple of them were law students, a couple of them were lawyers in legal fields, and then one student like myself, I got her perspective. I aggregated all of their insights into four main guides. Overarching how to get into law school, how to conquer the LSAT, how to stand out as a candidate, and the importance of having your own path. When I looked for content for going to law school, I wanted something more casual and informal from someone going through the same thing. So that’s why peer-driven is a big emphasis.”

Research could be on any number of topics. Science and business were married in this student’s panel.

“So, my experiment is the frequency’s effect on the fermentation process,” Roy Thomason, senior and presenter, said. “If I was to summarize it in a specific sentence, it would be how frequencies affect the cellular metabolism of the cells during fermentation. The original experiment was done with brewers yeast and alcohol fermentation of beer. We took that, found a significant increase in fermentation rate and thought, can we isolate these frequencies in order to increase the fermentation rate? And now that we have this, can brewers use this to increase their profit margins on a large scale?”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Academics
Moth Ballet with friends.
Behind the Major with Moth Ballew: doing what you love
Ask the Professor: Dr. Mona Ozmaeian
Ask the Professor: Dr. Mona Ozmaeian
Gender trends in post-secondary schools show that more women are attending college compared to men, and the number of non-binary or transgender students is rising.
Growing gaps between genders in secondary education
According to a recent poll, over 70% of students said that they prefer online or hybrid learning.
Why do students choose online learning?
Electives: beyond the basics
Electives: beyond the basics
The free application for federal student aid is officially open for the 2024-2025 school year.
Understanding 2024-2025 FAFSA updates
More in Campus
Students protested the cancelation of the Spectrum WT drag show outside of Old Main on March 22, 2023.
The show might go on...
Students how to: midterms and spring break
Students how to: midterms and spring break
WT student wins $25,000 dollar scholarship from Chick-fil-A
WT student wins $25,000 dollar scholarship from Chick-fil-A
Student body president holds State of the Student Body Address
Student body president holds State of the Student Body Address
Student Organization Spotlight: Asian and Pacific Islander Association
Student Organization Spotlight: Asian and Pacific Islander Association
The VHAC rock climbing tower is 40 feet tall and has paths for both amateurs and experts.
Culture. Climbing. Bucky? Prize challenges at WT
More in News
Go out and vote: the right and responsibility
Go out and vote: the right and responsibility
WT in need of Active Minds: Mental health on campus
WT in need of Active Minds: Mental health on campus
How WT celebrates Valentines day
How WT celebrates Valentine's day
Left to right: Janel Pineda and Sara Uribe. Photo by 1910 PR.
Different Identities, One Language: Spanish Program brings Latinx poets to WT
Dorms vs the weather: How on-campus living deals with the cold
Dorms vs the weather: How on-campus living deals with the cold
How long-term breaks affect students cognitively
How long-term breaks affect students cognitively
About the Contributor
Maddox Nite, Multimedia Reporter
Hello! My name is Maddox Nite. I am freshman majoring in digital communication and media with a minor in creative writing from Amarillo, Texas. And after graduation I hope to move someplace new and write for a newspaper. I love books, video games, lifting, and performing in shows at the Amarillo Little Theatre. I am very proud and grateful to be the Campus News Multimedia Reporter at TPN this year, and I can’t wait for more years to come!
Grad Programs
The Prairie News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The PRAIRIE Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *