WT Educator Preparation Program Lauded by TEA’s Board of Educator Certification

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s Educator Preparation Program recently earned a top honor from the Texas Education Agency.

WT’s program earned a commendation by the TEA’s State Board for Educator Certification under its “Preparing the Educators Texas Needs” category, the agency told the University in a March 8 letter.

WT was recognized for the percentage of prepared teachers in teacher shortage areas and for the percentage of prepared teachers employed in rural schools, both key measures in addressing regional needs.

“The University has always had a rich, longstanding reputation of producing high quality teachers and being a leader in the field of education,” said Dr. Gary Bigham, dean of WT’s Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences. “It takes a village to fulfill our mission to produce day-one ready teachers for our public schools. These commendations are a testament to the entire team in our educator preparation program, our collaborative school district partners, and our quality students.”

The commendations—the first such awards received by WT—were voted on at SBEC’s February meeting, at which WT’s educator preparation program was reviewed and awarded the board’s highest status by meeting the standard on every measure and subcategory.

Commendations also were granted for “Rigorous and Robust Preparation,” “Preparing Educators for Long-Term Success” and “Innovative Educator Preparation.”

SBEC looked at educator preparation for the 2022-23 academic year, during which 115 WT graduates were certified as teachers

The WT Educator Preparation Program works closely with rural district partners to support teacher candidates who live and work in rural communities as they pursue their teacher certification,” said Dr. Russell Miller, executive director of educator preparation and WT’s Lanna and Bob Hatton Professor of Education.

“WT has a longstanding commitment to Panhandle communities, many of which are rural, and we have constructed multiple paths to certification in an effort to better support teacher candidates,” Miller said. “We enjoy excellent partnerships across campus and the region, which is one reason we’re able to produce more educators in high-need areas.”

The 15 SBEC members include 11 voting members appointed by the governor to six-year terms: four classroom teachers, one counselor, two administrators, and four citizens. Four non-voting members also serve on the board: the governor appoints a dean of a college of education and a person who has experience working for and knowledge of an alternative educator preparation program, the Commissioner of Education appoints a staff member of the Texas Education Agency, and the Commissioner of Higher Education appoints a staff member of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

WT opened in 1910 as West Texas State Normal College, a school that trained teachers. Today, about 75 percent of all teachers and administrators throughout the Panhandle region have at least one degree or certificate from WT.

Training educators is still a vital mission of the University, as laid out in its long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised more than $150 million.