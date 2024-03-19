Baltimore+Chamber+Orchestra+Violinist+to+Perform+for+WT+Distinguished+Lecture+Series

CANYON, Texas—Nationally renowned violin player Audrey Wright will offer an in-depth look at her instrument in the next installment of West Texas A&M University’s Distinguished Lecture Series.

Wright will present “Voices of the Violin” at 7:30 p.m. March 26 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

This experience will not only showcase Wright’s talent through a recital but will also offer insights into the diverse aspects of the violin, said Evgeny Zvonnikov, member of the Harrington String Quartet and violin instructor at WT.

“There is an amazing opportunity for students to hear this renowned artist,” Zvonnikov said.

Wright, a versatile solo, chamber and orchestral artist, serves as the Baltimore Chamber Orchestra concertmaster and has been a distinguished member of the New York Philharmonic since 2022. Wright has performed in venues around the world, from Carnegie Hall to London’s Royal Albert Hall, and is a violin fellow in the New World Symphony.

Her debut album, “Things in Pairs,” a collaboration with pianist Yundu Wang, was released in 2022.

Wright also will conduct a masterclass with WT students during her time on campus.

