WT+Percussion+Ensemble+to+Perform

CANYON, Texas — The West Texas A&M University Percussion Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 2 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus.

The concert is free.

Selections will include “Tumbau Talk” by Julie Davila, “When Worlds Collide” by Rick Dior, “Time Stream” by David Maslanka; “The Crystals” by David J. Long, “Kyoto” by John Psathas and “Staind Glass” by David R. Gillingham.

Ensemble members are Brianne Adkins, a freshman music education major from Canyon; Aidan Caballero, a sophomore music education major from Odessa; Hien Doan, a senior music education and music performance major from Amarillo; Piper Fowler, a junior music performance major from Amarillo; Colton Gallandat, a junior music education major from Joshua; Brandon Garcia, a sophomore music education major from Amarillo; Payton Hayes, a sophomore music education major from Midland; Colton Leadingham, a freshman music education major from Odessa; Brogan Lichte, a senior music education major from Littlefield; Noah Lopez, a December graduate in music education from Canyon; Caleb Martin, a graduate music performance student from Plainview; Mason McWest, a sophomore music education major from Amarillo; Paden Mick, a sophomore music education major from Dimmitt; Charles Neal, a junior music technology major from Canyon; J.P. O’Brien, a sophomore music education major from Anna; Mason Rumsey, a December graduate in music education from Joshua; and Melinda Thomas, a sophomore music education major from Amarillo.

Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised nearly $160 million.