“The Haunting of Bly Manor”: A chilling story filled with love

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” obtains great reviews and has become a must-see series for both horror and love story enthusiasts.

Season one of the Netflix series “The Haunting of Bly Manor” first debuted on Friday Oct. 9, 2020. This show has recently become #5 of US Today’s top 10 Netflix series picks, and as week three approaches for this self-proclaimed must-see Netflix series, there seems to be no doubt that it will continue to not only be a fan favorite, but it will remain a top choice for reputable critics as well.

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” is loosely based on the novella “The Turning of the Screw” written by American author Henry James in 1898. The show was created by Mike Flanagan, and it is the sequel to its predecessor “The Haunting of Hillhouse”. Some of the characters from Hill House have been recast in this first season of Bly Manor. The story takes place in 1980’s England, and begins when a caretaker Dani (Victoria Pedretti) is hired by Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) to take care of his orphaned niece and nephew at Bly Manor, Flora (Amelie Bea Smith) and Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth). There are then twists and turns with paranormal activity, and a love story also develops between Dori and the groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve).

Brian Truitt of USA Today wrote, “Netflix’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor” definitely lives up to the first half of its title with plenty of spooky goings-on. But for creator Mike Flanagan, every ghost story is also a love story.”

Most critics feel that “The Haunting of Bly Manor” has the perfect balance between being a new horror series phenomenon, and also a true love story for the ages. But there are many other characters that make up the show as well. The first season tells the emotional stories of what brought every character to the Bly Manor estate, and also what happened to each of them as a result. The script for the show is written in a way that viewers have an opportunity to feel deeply connected with the characters.

Andrew LaSane of the Insider wrote, “Over the course of nine episodes, the series tells the emotional stories of each of its characters. Some have happy endings, but others were lost from the start.”

Moreover, 87% of all its reviews on Rotten Tomatoes have a positive status, and the critics conscious is,“It may not be as scary as its predecessor, but with plenty of spooky tricks inside its haunted halls and a strong sense of heart, ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ is another solid entry into Mike Flanagan’s growing horrorography.” Even though some critics feel that the fear aspect of this show may not be as high as “The Haunting of Hillhouse”, once again “love” seems to prevail when it comes to this series.

Glen Weldon of NPR wrote, “Bly Manor isn’t as chilling as Hill House, but it is ultimately a good deal more satisfying, and it whets the appetite for any future installments — though Netflix’s habit of cancelling shows after two seasons leaves that future in doubt.”

With the fact that Netflix does have a tendency to cancel its shows, no one really knows if there will be a second season of “The Haunting of Bly Manor”. But one thing is clear, the first season of the show has left fans and critics in disbelief of how entertaining it is. In the chilling words of the Bly manor character Flora, “it’s perfectly splendid.”