Progressions+college+students+are+making+at+graduations

For most students, being able to complete their degree is something that is highly anticipated. Matriculation, as exciting as it is, cannot be compared to the thrill involved in putting on a gown and walking in front of many professors, the university president, and friends and family from all over the world. On a more rational note, graduation is also a transition to greater things to come.

According to graduation info., while the national graduation rate is 46 percent, bachelor’s degree seekers graduate at a rate of 60%. Also, 18% of college students graduate each year. Graduations from public schools have increased by a whopping 15% since 2010. Private universities in general do not record as many graduations, simply because they do not enroll as many students as public universities do.

Univstats shows colleges in Texas have a total graduation rate of 59% out of which 62.88% are females and 54.36% are males. This gender percentage was not the same a couple of decades ago. Males used to outnumber females in college, but the opposite is now true.

According to WTAMU, about one thousand students graduated from the 2021 fall ceremonies, with 10 percent graduating with a 4.0 grade point average. The graduates ranged from ages 19 to 65. The ceremonies had 32 veterans and graduates from 40 states and 17 countries. 53 percent of the graduates were first generation students. This means they were the first in their families to attend college.

The College of Nursing and Health Sciences in WTAMU according to their report for 2020/2021 academic year stated that the graduation rate for the department stood at 95%. Invariably, 18 out of every 19 enrolled students graduated from that academic year and within the stipulated time frame.

WTAMU’s spring ceremonies are slated for May 7, 2022. There are three time slots for the May 7, 2022 graduation ceremony: 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The colleges allocated to these times on graduation day will be communicated later. Each ceremony will last for two hours. Doors open to both graduating students and their guests an hour before ceremonies begin. WT always provides priority seating and parking for all handicapped persons, per the ADA rule. Sign language interpreters are also available during each ceremony.

All other information pertaining to this upcoming graduation can be found here.