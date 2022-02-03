Carver’s ‘Cathedral’ Is Focus of February’s Great Books Series at WT

CANYON, Texas — One of author Raymond Carver’s most well-regarded short stories is in the spotlight for the February installment of West Texas A&M University’s Great Books Series.

Dr. Eric Meljac, assistant professor of English and director of creative writing, will lead the discussion of Carver’s “Cathedral” at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 via Zoom.

The minimalist story, the title work of Carver’s 1983 collection, depicts a pivotal encounter between a blind man and a sighted man. The story may be read here: public.wsu.edu/~ bryanfry/Carver,%20Cathedral. pdf.

“‘Cathedral’ has been a story I have taught and thought about often for the past 20 years,” Meljac said. “In my early days with the story, I thought it to be a story of redemption. As I matured, I began to see it as a story of stasis—that what we see in the end is different than what it seems to be. In other words, no matter what, some people will never ‘see’.”

The discussion series — sponsored by the Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages — is open to those who either have or haven’t read the book, said Dr. Daniel Bloom, organizer and associate professor of philosophy.

WT professors and guest lecturers lead the monthly discussions.

The series began in 2011 and is traditionally held in person on the second Tuesday of the month at Burrowing Owl Books, 7406 S.W. 34th Ave., Suite 2B, in Amarillo. It shifted to Zoom during the Covid-19 pandemic; a return to in-person meetings is expected to occur in coming months.

To register for the January discussion, email Bloom at

The series is one way in which WT serves the region by offering engagement with a variety of literary and philosophical texts.

