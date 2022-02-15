WT Students Plan Black History Month Events 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University will celebrate Black History Month in three student-driven events in February.

The Black Student Union will host a trio of activities beginning this week, in conjunction with WT’s Office for Diversity and Inclusion, Hispanic Student Association and Residence Hall Association.

“It’s important to celebrate Black History Month because it pushes for diversity in every space,” said Tearanee’ Lockhart, a junior broadcast journalism major from Amarillo. “People of color can sometimes feel out of place at a predominantly white institution, so having these events can make our diverse student body feel more welcome and they can empower and inspire our entire student population.”

At 6 p.m. Feb. 17, students can take part in an open-mic night. Participants will be given three to five minutes of performance time. The event will be held in the Legends Club in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

The 2019 film “Just Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan as a defense attorney crusading against the death penalty, will be screened at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Alumni Banquet Hall.

And finally, four prominent Black Amarillo residents will speak at the “Homegrown Excellence” event at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 in Legacy Hall inside the JBK. Speakers will include Melodie Graves, associate director of advising at Amarillo College; Chris Jackson, economic development specialist at Panhandle Regional Planning Commission; Earl Stoudemire, NewsChannel 10 reporter; and Claudia Stuart, WT professor emeritus and author.

“Black history, just as any other history, is an everyday learning experience,” said Angela Allen, WT’s chief diversity and inclusion officer. “I am excited that our students work so hard to put these programs together, and I encourage students, faculty, staff and the community to come and be a part of the celebration. You never know what you might learn.”

All events are free.

