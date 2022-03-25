WT Scholars Take Part in TAMUS-Wide Research Conference 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — Ten West Texas A&M University scholars recently discussed their research into family planning in South Korea, extreme heat in Palo Duro Canyon and more at a conference that brought together students from across The Texas A&M University System.

The Pathways Conference, held March 3 and 4 at the flagship Texas A&M University in College Station, provides students opportunities to network with recruiters, faculty and fellow students. At past events, some students have received full funding for graduate school as a result of presenting their research at the conference, said Victoria Salas, McNair Scholars Program director.

“Our students get valuable feedback on their research from judges and other participants, they get the opportunity to see research other students are doing, and they get the chance to improve their presentation and communication skills,” said Dr. Rex Pjesky, professor of economics and associate dean of the WT Graduate School.

Students in the humanities and social sciences competed in an oral presentation format. Students in agriculture, business and computer science, education, engineering, environmental science, health sciences (including sport science and kinesiology), life science, and physical sciences competed by presenting their research with posters.

Participating students and their topics were:

Kirbi Kelly-Diaz, graduate history student from Amarillo: “‘Costly Articles of Adornment:’ American Food, Economy, and Morality 1880-1920”;

Ashlynn Lester, senior history major from Perryton: “Women and the Making of a Nation: An Analysis of the Family Planning Program Under President Park Chung Hee”;

Madeline Kleinschmidt, senior international business major from Kenai, Alaska: “Transitional Justice and Enforced Disappearances: An Analysis of the Mechanisms Used for Reconciliation and Recovery”;

Lizbeth Lopez, senior biology/pre-dental major from Spearman: “Preparation of Cast Resins from Plant-based Starting Material”;

Tuyizere Sandrine, senior health science major from Abilene: “Knowledge of Scoliosis Among Majors in College Students”;

Gerald Farrell, senior psychology student from Lubbock: “How Family Movies and Horror Movies Affect Mood, Life Satisfaction, and Perceived Stress”;

Tiffany Rooney, senior environmental science major from Amarillo: “Observations of Extreme Heat and Dry Lines in Palo Duro Canyon State Park”;

Christian Campos, senior environmental science major from Midland: “The SCORCHER Meteorological Field Research Study in Palo Duro Canyon, Texas”;

Levi Zemanuel, graduate finance and economics student from Amarillo: “Divisia Monetary Aggregates for Ethiopia: Design & Construction”; and

Keshon Cervantes, graduate biology student from Amarillo: “Copper Clean Effectiveness Against Representative Organisms from the Human Microbiome”

Kelley-Diaz, Lester and Farrell each won first place in graduate humanities, undergraduate humanities and undergraduate social sciences, respectively. System faculty judged student presentations, and awards were given for first through third place.

Lester, Kleinschmidt, Lopez and Sandrine all took part as McNair Scholars students. Farrell is an Attebury Honors student.

