Fortune Magazine: WT’s Online MBA Program Ranks No. 9 in Country 

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s online MBA program is one of the Top 10 in the country after moving up in Fortune Magazine’s rankings.

WT’s program, part of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, ranked No. 9 this year, according to the magazine. In 2021, the program ranked No. 12.

“I am delighted and proud to see the Engler College of Business rise in these rankings,” said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean. “This is an external validation of all the efforts put in by our faculty, staff, and students. These rankings reflect the overall quality of our MBA program and our faculty and show the college’s dedication to innovation and being agile. The rankings reflect our commitment to providing a rigorous MBA program that remains relevant to working professionals.”

More than 100 programs were surveyed across the country. Among the qualities cited by the magazine were WT’s graduation rate of 94 percent within three years.

“Fortune’s ranking of the best online MBA programs stands out by finding schools that not only offer comprehensive curricula, but also see their graduates move up in their careers,” the magazine said.

The final ranking was made up of three components: Program Score, based on a questionnaire sent to schools; the Fortune 1000 Score, which tallies the number of MBA alumni who are executives at Fortune 1000 companies; and Brand Score, which measures brand strength.

The University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill ranked at the top of this year’s list. WT’s program ranked above programs at the University of Arizona and Syracuse University, among others.

This is only the latest in a string of accolades for programs in the Engler College of Business.

The Princeton Review ranked WT’s online MBA program at No. 19 on its Top 50 list, the fourth consecutive year the University has made the Top 25 ranking on the prestigious list.

The master of science in finance and economics and the master of professional accounting ranked No. 4 in Texas and No. 30 overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 rankings, and the MBA program also ranked No. 4 in the state.

Intelligent.com ranked 52 WT programs among the best in the country, including several business degrees. And WT’s master of science in finance and economics ranked No. 2 in TFE Times’ most recent listings.

Quality programs are the cornerstone of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.

