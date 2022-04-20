WT’s Drumheller Honored with TAMUS Chancellor’s Medallion for Diversity

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — A West Texas A&M University department head and professor who has championed inclusivity at the University has won a significant honor from The Texas A&M University System.

Dr. Kristina Drumheller, professor of communication and head of WT’s Department of Communication, recently was awarded the Chancellor’s Medallion for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The medallion is one of three honors—also including Regents Awards and the Chancellor’s Academy of Teacher Educators Award—given by TAMUS to recognize outstanding System employees.

“This is a prestigious honor,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “We are grateful for Dr. Drumheller’s commitment and dedication to WT and all who call it home.”

Drumheller has been a champion for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives since she arrived at WT in 2006.

“I am honored to receive recognition, but so grateful that I have been supported in helping individuals feel seen, heard and valued at WT and in the community,” Drumheller said. “I have had an excellent team dedicated to supporting our diverse students.”

Drumheller has been a strong supporter and leader for Buff Allies, a gay-straight alliance group for faculty and staff at WT. At the request of a graduate student, Drumheller began a collaboration effort to bring Safe Zone trainers from TCU to help implement a Safe Zone program at WT.

Since the Safe Zone trainings began, regular trainings have been offered on campus and in the community under volunteer faculty and staff supervision. Buff Allies Safe Zone stickers are found across campus, signifying to faculty, staff, and students safe zone areas and safe zone-trained consultants.

Under her leadership, the Buff Allies programs have grown to include LGBTQIA+ speakers, events in conjunction with the Gender Studies certificate program, new student orientation events and support at the Panhandle Pride festival.

Drumheller spent many years serving as a member of the Diversity Committee, serving at one point as Committee Chair. She was awarded the Social Justice Leadership Award in 2014 by the Diversity Committee’s Social Justice Leadership Conference.

Drumheller has been instrumental in the support and growth of the Office for Diversity and Inclusion, the University Diversity Committee, the Gender Studies certificate program, Buff Allies, Spectrum GSA, Safe Zone, and is known throughout the Panhandle as a leader and supporter for LGBTQIA+ and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“Kris is an invaluable ally for LGBTQIA+ students, faculty and staff, as well as all members of the WT community who are impacted by equity efforts,” said Angela Allen, chief officer for diversity and inclusion. “It was an honor to nominate her, and I am pleased that her hard work and dedication have been recognized at the System’s highest levels.”

Being reflective and responsive to the diverse needs of its community is a key principle of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.

