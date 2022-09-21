‘Don’t Worry Darling’ the fiasco of pop culture

According to a post by @bestofpugh on Twitter, filming for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ began on Oct. 26, 2020. The film stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine. The focus of the fiasco centers around Styles, Pine, Pugh and Wilde. The ‘Rumor Mill’ by W Magazine highlights the ‘alleged’ fiasco between Pugh, Styles and Wilde. Pugh did not promote the film, while Wilde promoted the film fervently (Wilde is the film’s director).

While the drama around the film could be false ‘hype‘. The next stage of the fiasco centers around Pines and Styles. Did Styles spit on Pine? Pine said no according to his representatives, to People magazine.

The drama around this film has been more exciting than the release. To validate this, we need to only look at the IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

Those who adore celebrities can be obsessed with their inner lives or psychoanalyzing a star’s every move. But, as can be seen by the rumors around the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ film, not all press is good press. Everyone worked hard to create this film but people will choose what to observe and comment on.

A further example of the fiasco can be found in the amount of videos on Instagram with Pine ‘zoning out’ during an interview with Styles. Twitter users enjoyed creating memes about Pine looking ‘out of it’ during an interview where Styles states “this movie feels like a movie” which also had Instagram and Twitter users alike mocking Styles. People seemed to enjoy creating memes out of the fiasco, to make light of what they deemed a messy situation.

Another example is a clip of Pugh being filmed while she hugs Chan and Kroll, leaving out Wilde. Despite the statements coming from the cast, fans are reading the body language of the actors and reading the scenarios differently.

The importance of the fiasco is how the behaviors of those who are adored by the public can be misconstrued by their fans. Misconstructions are words from the mouths of the celebrities only. Rumors are all over the internet, the reviews are in hot water and press for the film has been terrible.

The lack of a healthy work environment has caused this film to die a slow death in the eyes of those watching, and the ‘fiasco of pop culture’ shows the influences that problematic films have on the public mind. In this case, it is not an example of a hive-mind but rather an emotional reaction to drama because of beloved stars such as Styles and Pugh.

Personally, I heard of the drama whenever I went on social media apps and it has gotten worse as time goes on. It seems, to me, like the drama is real, and that the concerns of people are valid. This fiasco of pop culture may never live down these rumors, and these rumors also have the power to destroy careers. We shall wait and see. In the words of Styles, “you know it’s not the same as it was.”





