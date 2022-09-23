Registration Deadline Sept. 22 for WT Career Fair

CANYON, Texas — Employers can register by Sept. 22 for a West Texas A&M University career fair offering them access to hundreds of job-seeking students.

The annual Fall Career and Internship Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 in the First United Bank Center on WT’s Canyon campus.

The expo connects WT students who are about to enter the job market or are seeking internships; about 100 companies are signed up thus far.

“This is an excellent opportunity for employers to connect with educated, trained and disciplined WT students who are eager to enter the workforce,” said Sam Langford, assistant director of the Office for Career and Professional Development.

To register, employers should visit the Career and Professional Development website: wtamu.edu/student- support/career-services/ employers/events.html.

Future events include the Summer Camp Job Fair on Feb. 2, the Spring Career and Internship Expo on Feb. 9, the Educators Expo on March 22, the Part-Time Job and Internship Fair on April 13, and the Nonprofit Networking Fair on April 20.

Meeting regional needs is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised more than $110 million.