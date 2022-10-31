WT students dress up for Halloween

Melanie Garcia, Junior Reporter, News Production Coordinator|October 31, 2022

Melanie Garcia

WT Students Dress up for Halloween

It’s officially spooky season,and in the spirit of Halloween,I decided to walk around West Texas A&M University and ask students who they are dressing up as. With Halloween landing on a Monday,I wondered how many students would still dress up.

As I continued interviewing students, I realized a lot were not participating in Halloween this year. Many of the students in my video dressing up are freshmen making me wonder if low participation is due to age or the day of the week. In my video, Cowgirl is the most popular costume at WT.

Overall, I loved everyone’s costume ideas and hope all of our readers l have a fun and safe Halloween!

