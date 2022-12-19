The West Texan: ‘I’m Loyal’

Tom Musser honored for long-term WT giving

This article appears in the Winter 2022 edition of The West Texan. Click the image to read the full issue.

Those who know Thomas Musser ’80 know he’s faithful, passionate and persistent. Add generous and modest to that list, too.

Musser recently was honored for his 42-year history of consecutive giving, one of the longest streaks of yearly donations in the history of West Texas A&M University.

“There have been people who have given more than me,” Musser said. “I’m not much. But I’m loyal.”

Boy, is he.

Musser joined the Alumni Association before he even graduated with his bachelor of science degree in geology. He’s been a member of the Buffalo Club since 1980, as well, and he’s held season tickets to WT Football since then, too. He’s a WT Volleyball season-ticket holder also, but only since 1987—though, he’s proud to note, he purchased the first two volleyball season tickets ever sold to the public.

Beyond those memberships, Musser is a regular donor to the WTAMU Foundation, including to several scholarship funds.

“I don’t want to estimate what I’ve given,” Musser averred. “It’s nowhere near what a lot of people have done; there are many who have done more than I have. I give what I can.”

Alumni like Musser are an example to the whole WT community, said President Walter V. Wendler.

“Tom’s long-standing dedication and faithful updates on his fellow alumni are invaluable to the University,” Wendler said.

Musser credits his philanthropic nature to Weldon Trice, who was WT’s Dean of Men when Musser was a student and gave Musser his class ring.

“As I was one helped, I now help,” Musser quoted Trice. “As I was once given to, I now give.”

That was the impetus for Musser and some of his classmates to start a scholarship fund for students in residence halls, as well as for Musser joining the Alumni Association.

Musser moved to Lubbock after graduating, though he’s still a regular visitor to campus. In the Hub City, he entered the oil and gas industry; for the last few years, he mostly has focused on historical research into energy resources.

Similarly, he has devoted countless hours to researching WT’s history, providing on request—or just as often, without prompting—scores of lists: alumni who died in military service; historic campus buildings, facilities, monuments and memorials; WT Football conference championships; WT Football players drafted into the pros; the names of the first women intercollegiate athletes; and much, much more.

“I enjoy history,” Musser said. “My dad was a pilot and when I was a child, we lived in northern Virginia. Every weekend that he was home, we went to a historical location—the Smithsonian, Gettysburg, Mount Vernon. History’s always been enjoyable to me.

“As far as WT history’s concerned, it goes back to Mr. Trice,” Musser continued. “He always said that as we build toward the future, we should always remember our heritage, those who built our WT. When I was a student and a young alumnus, he would take me around and introduce me to his mentors and the respected elders of WT like Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Cornette, Ruth Cross, Mitchell Jones.”

Their stories were more than just interesting, he said.

“They’re our heritage. We enjoy the fruits of their labors,” he said. “Those of us who want to help have plenty of examples to look up to.

Is Musser a good example himself?

“That’s not for me to say,” he said. “But I hope I am.”