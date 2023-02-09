4 Named Area’s Best Foreign Language Teachers by WT-Led Association

CANYON, Texas — Teachers from Amarillo, Canyon and Groom will be celebrated as the region’s best multilingual instructors by West Texas A&M University and the Panhandle Language Teachers Association.

Recipients of the 2023 Excellence in Teaching Award include Adriana Alderete, a high school Spanish teacher at San Jacinto Christian Academy in Amarillo; Karissa Huffman, a Spanish teacher at Groom High School; Abbie Reyes, a Spanish teacher at West Plains High School in Canyon Independent School District; and Sylvia Weis, a Spanish teacher at Bonham Middle School in Amarillo ISD.

“We are recognizing these exceptional teachers for their outstanding foreign language teaching, student engagement, enthusiasm and application of current teaching methodologies,” said Dr. Andrew Reynolds, WT professor of Spanish.

The quartet of teachers will be honored at 1 p.m. Feb. 10 during the 2023 Panhandle Language Teachers Association winter development workshop in Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St.

Teachers were nominated by their peers, then observed by faculty and students of WT’s Spanish program. A final review was conducted by PTLA’s executive board.

PTLA is a regional organization with more than 100 members that is housed within the WT Spanish program. It has pioneered teacher development in language education in the Texas Panhandle since 2019 by providing professional development workshops and conferences to area language teachers.

PTLA’s executive board is comprised of Reynolds; Dr. Juan García Oyervides; and Tammy Schmidt, a former Spanish teacher at Happy High School who works as the educational travel program coordinator for ELC Educational Travel.

