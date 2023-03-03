WT+Students+Triumph+at+American+Advertising+Awards+Ceremony

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University students swept virtually all collegiate-level categories in the 2023 American Advertising Awards.

WT students in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts & Humanities won a best of show award, four gold awards and five silver awards at the Feb. 24 ceremony, hosted by American Advertising Federation–Amarillo.

Trinity DeLuna, a senior graphic design major from Amarillo, won Best of Show and a gold award for her “Identity Thief” book campaign.

Austyn Storm Rogers, a senior graphic design major from Lubbock, won a gold award, a special judges award and a silver award for animation or special effects. Dylan Green, a junior graphic design major from Dumas, won gold awards for magazine design and out-of-home or ambient media campaign, plus a silver award for outdoor and transit advertising campaign.

Kristyn Serna, a junior graphic design major from Childress, won a silver and a special judges award for art direction. Christiana Dawson, a senior graphic design major from Hereford, won a silver award for advertising and promotion campaign.

Photo: The 2022 Bateman team earned a silver award at the American Advertising Awards on Feb. 24. Team members included Karree Belmares, Hannah Valencia, Kiley Duggan and Lindsey Sawin. The 2022 Bateman team earned a silver award at the American Advertising Awards on Feb. 24. Team members included Karree Belmares, Hannah Valencia, Kiley Duggan and Lindsey Sawin.

The 2022 Bateman team including Kiley Duggan, a junior early education major from Canyon; Lindsey Sawin, a senior agriculture communication major from Vernon; Karree Belmares, a junior digital communication major from Turkey; and Hannah Valencia, a May 20222 graduate from Santa Monica, Calif., won a silver award for digital publications.

DeLuna, Rogers, Green and AnaCarina Briones, a junior graphic design major from Plainview, also won honorable mentions in various categories.

WT won 13 out of 15 total collegiate awards.

“What a great night! I was confident our students would be recognized, but this exceeded all of my expectations,” said Marcus Melton, associate professor of graphic design. “We appreciate all the encouragement and support, and it’s an honor to continue the graphic design program’s winning tradition. I couldn’t be prouder of the students.”

The Bateman team won for its public relations campaign to educate young people about lymphoma, said Kim Bruce, team adviser and associate lecturer of media communication.

“This team worked so hard, so it’s so nice to see their design, writing and editing work on the campaign/client report was award winning at this level,” Bruce said. “AAF-Amarillo continues to be a source of inspiration to students with their groups and their events like this one.”

AAF’s three-tier, national competition starts locally, with businesses, nonprofits, students and others vying for recognition as the best in their markets.

“A Gold ADDY is recognition of the highest level of creative excellence and is judged to be superior to all other entries in the category. Entries that are also considered outstanding and worthy of recognition receive a Silver ADDY,” according to AAF.

Gold award winners automatically advance to the district competition.

Top Photo: West Texas A&M University graphic design students won multiple awards at the Feb. 24 American Advertising Awards in Amarillo. Students include, front from left, Austyn Storm Rogers, Kristyn Serna and Dylan Green, and, back from left, Christiana Dawson, AnaCarina Briones and Trinity DeLuna, with adviser Marcus Melton.