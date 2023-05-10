Amarillo Physician, Heal the City Founder Alan Keister to Be Awarded Honorary WT Doctorate

CANYON, Texas — The founder of an Amarillo clinic that provides healthcare for thousands of uninsured patients will be awarded one of West Texas A&M University’s highest accolades at the May 13 commencement ceremonies.

Dr. Alan Keister, founder of Heal the City, will be presented with an honorary Ph.D. in health sciences from WT’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Keister will be honored at the 2 p.m. commencement ceremony in the First United Bank Center, located at the intersection of Russell Long Boulevard and Fourth Avenue on the east end of WT’s Canyon campus.

Honorary degrees offer the University opportunity to recognize excellence in the fields of public affairs, the sciences, humanities and the arts, scholarship and education, business and philanthropy and social services with significant and lasting contributions to community.

Keister said he is “speechless and just humbled, really” by the honor.

“WT has such a history as an institute of higher learning and of blessing the Texas Panhandle,” Keister said. “To be honored by an institution like that and to be recognized for work that really has been a labor of love is incredibly humbling.”

An Amarillo native, Keister graduated from Amarillo High School and is a member of the Sandie Hall of Fame. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Baylor University, then graduated from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and Vanderbilt University before returning home to start his medical career.

Keister founded Heal the City in 2014 to provide high-quality health care with dignity to the uninsured of the region. Originally, the clinic served patients one night a week in a small, converted residence. Today, it operates five days a week in a 20,000 square foot, full-service medical facility in Amarillo’s San Jacinto neighborhood.

The clinic serves acute care patients daily, manages chronic care patients, provides acute dental care and referrals, offers wellness protocols, and operates a full-service pharmacy — all at no cost to its patients.

This year, the clinic will serve 8,000 patients and fill almost 38,000 prescriptions, saving patients and institutions millions in healthcare dollars annually.

“Statistics do not begin to tell the story of the impact on the region that Dr. Alan Keister’s dream of a free clinic provides,” said Dr. J. Dirk Nelson, dean. “He lives a life of dedication to others, consistently having a positive and meaningful impact on the regional community and serving as an inspirational model for other communities throughout the nation. His passion for the medically underserved and less fortunate makes him an ideal candidate for an honorary doctorate in health sciences.”

“Dr. Keister’s commitment to healthcare, specifically to rural and underserved citizens, is remarkable,” WT President Walter V. Wendler agreed. “His dedication to serving others is unmatched. His presence and influence in the Texas Panhandle are unmatched.”

In addition to the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, the 2 p.m. May 13 commencement ceremonies will include students from the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

