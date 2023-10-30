Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News

Appreciating the world of science

Kaelin Collar, Junior Reporter, Associate Editor-in-ChiefOctober 30, 2023
Appreciating+the+world+of+science

On Nov. 3rd at 6:30 p.m., the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences will be hosting its first science community night in Legacy Hall. 

The event aims to welcome the science alumni back and celebrate the sciences. Although the community night is directed at the science majors, the event is welcome to all students, faculty, family, alumni and community members.

“Basically what it [science community night] is that the student organizations are going to get up and actually talk about their clubs,” Dr. Nick Flynn, professor of advanced metabolism, biochemistry and general chemistry, said. “So it’ll be a really fun thing for them to participate in. So they’re going to do that, and then Dr. Joseph Atchison, who is a physics alumnus and is doing a postdoctoral fellowship at Abilene Christian University, is going to give a keynote address so that people can see what you can do with a degree because I’m very big into STEM education, so the thought is for the students to see and to learn what they’re going to do.”

The science community night is a fundraiser for the student organizations, so all the proceeds from registrations and the silent auction will go towards each science student organization. The organizations will then decide how they’d like to use the funding, whether that be for field trips, food at their meetings or anything else they deem essential.

“The goal for the event is for the science community, but also fundraising for the student organizations,” Dr. Flynn said. “You know, I want to see them get some additional money. I call it ‘seed money,’ you know, that they can use for other things.”

Dr. Flynn believes that those who attend the event are going to have a chance to truly learn all that the natural sciences are doing or have a chance to mingle with alumni.

“To learn more about what WT is doing and to learn about the wonderful things that these student organizations are doing,” Dr. Flynn said. “We have some faculty that are going to be there as well. So particularly for the alumni, if you had a favorite microbiology professor, or some, you know, somebody like that, who’s still here, and you want to come back and reconnect with them, you certainly can.”

The organizations that will be featured include the American Chemical Society, Climate Society, Companion Animal Club, Environmental Society, Geology Club, Pre-Healthcare, Pre-Veterinary, Society of Physics Students, Tri-Beta and Wildlife Society. 

“This is the first event of its kind,” Dr. Flynn said. “If you’re an alumnus, and you’re thinking about coming to this event, I think it would be very much worth your while. If you’re a member of the community or a student and you just want to hang around the science folks, and you want to see what it’s about, I’d encourage them to come.”

With over 100 people already registered for the event, Dr. Flynn and the student organizations involved are excited and are hoping the science community night will become an annual event.

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Agriculture & Natural Sciences
Students and community members from across the Panhandle joined together to celebrate the culture of agriculture at Fall Gather.
Students work to build a campus community with event centered on agriculture
Heather Ogle.
Behind the major with Heather Ogle: improving our environment
Ask the Professor: Dr. Blaser, professor of plant science
Ask the Professor: Dr. Blaser, professor of plant science
Ask the Professor: Dr. Ray Matlack, professor of biology
Ask the Professor: Dr. Ray Matlack, professor of biology
From left, Simon Mbanefo, a graduate student in environmental science, Heather Ogle, a junior environmental science major and Afolarin Olatunbosun, a graduate student in environmental science, collect water from Lake Meredith as part of research looking into microorganisms and water quality in the lake.
WT leads cross-department study into water quality, microbes at Lake Meredith
Lexi Woestman.
Behind the major with Lexi Woestman: a passion for equine
More in Campus
Texas State Capitol in Austin, TX. (The Prairie News/JoLina Lopez)
Senate Bill 17 impacts diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives at WT
Buffs explain why they are looking forward to the upcoming softball, baseball, and basketball seasons
Buffs explain why they are looking forward to the upcoming softball, baseball, and basketball seasons
Adapting to AI in education: to teach or not to teach.
AI in education: how college is adjusting to the technical advancements
Layla Olvera.
Behind the major with Layla Olvera: getting up and close with the Astros
Tricks and treats at WT this Halloween
Tricks and treats at WT this Halloween
Judge issues mixed rulings on WT drag show lawsuit
Judge issues mixed rulings on WT drag show lawsuit
More in News
The Masters of Science in Speech-Language Pathology graduating class of 2022. Photo provided by Hannah Houser.
The speech-language pathology graduate program calls for comments
Michael Geeker.
Behind the major with Michael Geeker: building a company from the ground up
Jesus Rodriguez.
Behind the major with Jesus Rodriguez: mechanic in the making
Fans explain why all Buffs should go tailgating
Fans explain why all Buffs should go tailgating
The bus stop outside of the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Center. The bus station has the West Texas A&M University colors and logo. The stop sits empty, with no students visible.
Shuttles Could Help Students Shop… If They Used Them
HSA President Audrey Rangel, F1RSTGENs Community Service Officer Asher Nowak and F1RSTGEN President Jolaine Machado selling bracelets and bags for The Pulsera Project Oct. 3 in the JBK.
The HSA and F1RSTGEN team up to give back
About the Contributor
Kaelin Collar, Junior Reporter, Associate Editor-in-Chief
Hi everyone! My name is Kaelin Collar, and I'm a sophomore majoring in biology on a pre-medical track from Oregon. I've been with The Prairie News for one year and am the current Associate Editor. Although I'm not pursuing a career in journalism, The Prairie News continues to improve my interpersonal, interviewing, writing, research and leadership skills that will benefit me in my future career. My career goal is to work in the surgical field, with neurology as my specialty. Aside from academics, I love to read, hike, work, go plant shopping, spend time with friends and family and be on the water. 
The Prairie News • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The PRAIRIE Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *