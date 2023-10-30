Single Mom, Daughter from Canyon Named WT’s Family of the Year

CANYON, Texas — A determined single mother and her fiercely loyal daughter were named West Texas A&M University’s Family of the Year during weekend celebrations.

Isabella Van Stavern, a freshman wildlife biology major from Canyon, and her mother, Ashley Bell, an interior designer at Officewise in Amarillo, were honored during a special brunch as part of WT Family Weekend, which ran Oct. 27 to 29.

“What stood out in Isabella’s nomination was the love and appreciation she had for Ashley as a single mother and her understanding of the struggles that come with being a single mother,” said Amanda Lawson, senior director of orientation and academic success for WT. “Isabella also wrote convincingly about how supportive and encouraging her mom has been about her attending WT.”

The pair also were recognized as honorary captains during pre-game activities before WT’s final home game of the season.

Forty-two nominations were received from WT students this year, Lawson said.

“It’s an unbelievable honor as a mom to have your firstborn baby girl honor you like this,” Bell said. “It’s pretty special.”

“Express your love as much as possible for the people who you love,” Van Stavern said. “This is one way I’m doing that for my mom.”

In her nomination, Van Stavern said Bell is “my biggest supporter, my motivation, my best friend.”

“This woman has been through so much in her life, and I am so amazed every day that she is my mother,” Van Stavern wrote. “The way she has pulled herself out of the dark over and over again is incredible. She has been a single mother for a good time now and as much as it is a struggle, she makes it look effortless.

“I love her from the bottom of my heart, and she is my motivation to keep going every day,” the nomination letter continued. “She has showed me that no matter what, you can get through it.”

Family Weekend activities also included opportunities to meet faculty members, and the Countdown to Kickoff Block Party tailgating events before WT’s game against Angelo State University in Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium.

Registered families also could advantage of free admission to Virgil Henson Activities Center, Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and Palo Duro Canyon State Park. Canyon businesses also offered exclusive specials during the weekend.

The 2022 winners were Francisco and Sara Trejo of Gruver. Family of the Year awards have been given since 2017. Winners are chosen by a committee of staff members.

