WT Veterans Day Community Event to Include Flyover, Food, More

CANYON, Texas — A flyover from Cannon Air Force Base is the centerpiece of combined Veterans Day celebrations for West Texas A&M University and the City of Canyon.

The entities will pay tribute to veterans and active-duty military beginning at 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Veterans Memorial on the WT campus.

“This is a day that commands we pause, reflect, recognize and honor veterans,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “Military service is woven into the fabric of our nation — a noble act of selflessness and an essential part of preserving the democracy which affords us the freedoms we often take for granted.”

The celebration will include remarks from Dr. Rodney S. Gonzalez, director of the Amarillo VA Healthcare System. Gonzalez is a retired colonel from the U.S. Army who previously served as deputy director and chief of staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

“The importance of honoring Canyon and WT’s veterans cannot be understated, knowing that they served our country, and are now serving our city as our neighbors and our students,” said Canyon Mayor Gary Hinders. “This ceremony calls for the community and WT campus to come together and recognize the veterans who call Canyon home.”

The event also is scheduled to include a flyover by the 16th Special Operations Squadron of the 27th Special Operations Wing from Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, New Mexico, under the command of Capt. Austin Pearman.

A wreath will be laid at the memorial to commemorate members of the WT family who gave their lives in military service.

Ubaldo Campa, a sophomore political science major and U.S. Army reservist from Amarillo, will deliver the invocation. The Sound of West Texas Buffalo Marching Band will play an armed forces tribute.

Free hot dogs and Buffalo cookies also will be served.

WT currently serves nearly 600 military and veteran students, offering access to a variety of educational benefits programs for them and their dependents.

“WT is committed to being a leader in supporting education for our veterans, ensuring their successful transition from the military to academia and beyond,” said James Thompson, WT’s military and veteran services community coordinator.

WT’s Office of Military and Veterans Services was one of 19 institutions receiving a gold 2023 Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award by the Texas Veterans Commission, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this month.

WT’s Veterans Week activities also include an open house from 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 8 in the veterans lounge in Old Main Room 323 and Thunder Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St.; Thunder Thursday is a weekly opportunity for different departments, organizations and others to provide snacks at informational booths for Amarillo Center students.

WT’s Military and Veteran Services office also will take part in the Amarillo VA Health Care System’s 16th annual Welcome Home event. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Rex Baxter Building on the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds, 3301 S.E. 10th Ave.

WT’s goal to be a leading institution in the United States for enrolling military personnel is a key metric in the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

