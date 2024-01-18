WT+Faculty+Grand+Recital+Part+of+Jan.+26+Spotlight+on+School+of+Music

CANYON, Texas — Faculty members in West Texas A&M University’s School of Music promise a grand old time at an upcoming event aimed at potential students, as well as all area music lovers.

The annual Faculty Grand Recital will begin at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus. Admission is free.

The recital—which will feature performances of various musical styles and genres by School of Music faculty members—is the culmination of WT’s Music Career Day.

“The School of Music Career Day is a full schedule of informative sessions with WT prospects and their families. The day offers insight into careers in music technology, music business, music therapy, music education, music performance, and music composition. Students will learn first-hand how WT’s School of Music prepares the musicians of the future,” said Dr. BJ Brooks director of the School of Music. “After hearing about the university, its admissions process, financial aid opportunities and campus life, students participate in an ensemble rehearsal and perform a scholarship audition.”

In addition to the recruitment activities, faculty members will offer expert performances on piano, brass, woodwinds, voice and strings in a concert that’s open to the public.

For information, call 806-651-2840.

