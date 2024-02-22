WT+Concert+Band+to+Pay+Tribute+to+Charleston+Victims+in+Powerful+Performance

CANYON, Texas — A piece honoring the victims of a horrific tragedy is the centerpiece of the West Texas A&M University Concert Band’s first spring concert.
Omar Thomas’ “Of Our New Day Begun” pays tribute to the victims of a June 2015 domestic terrorism attack on the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
“This is one of the most emotionally powerful pieces I’ve ever conducted,” said Dr. Russ Teweleit, concert band director and professor of music education. “We look forward to sharing this brilliant composition live in concert.”
The performance will begin at 5 p.m. March 3 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus and will be livestreamed on the WT School of Music’s Facebook page. Admission is free. For information, call 806-651-2840.
Thomas said his greatest challenge was “walking the line between reverence for the victims and their families, and honoring my strong, bitter feelings towards both the perpetrator and the segments of our society that continue to create people like him.”
“I realized that the most powerful musical expression I could offer incorporated elements from both sides of that line—embracing my pain and anger while being moved by the displays of grace and forgiveness demonstrated by the victims’ families,” Thomas wrote on his website.
“Of Our New Day Begun” is rooted in Black American church tradition—incorporating the Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as well as blues harmonies and melodies, singing, stomping and clapping.
The concert also will include the lightning-fast “Gavorkna Fanfare” by Jack Stamp, conducted by Blake Livingston, a graduate student in conducting from Amarillo; the dark march “Xerxes” by John Mackey, conducted by Braden Lefevre, a graduate student in conducting from Canyon; and the bright classic “The Hounds of Spring” by Alfred Reed.”
A full roster of student musicians is below.
Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.
That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised more than $150 million.
Roster
Flute
Sofia Robles, junior from San Antonio
Riley Spalding, freshman from Amarillo
Annelise Mora, freshman from Burleson
Gaby Morales, freshman from Wylie
Lilia Trayler, senior from Stratford
Claudia Itza, freshman from San Benito
Diana Larraga, junior from Garland
Abigail Wade, senior from Houston
Elena Moreno, junior from Amarillo
Isabel Hernandez, junior from Amarillo
Alex Lam, junior from Wylie
Jacob Gutierrez, sophomore from Farwell
Hannah Pollard, sophomore from Hagerman, New Mexico
Daniel Cera, freshman from Amarillo
William Donato Rodriguez, freshman from Amarillo
Rachel Snell, sophomore from Perryton
Oboe
Marissa Portillo, freshman from Lubbock
Joceylyn Morales, junior from Amarillo
Bassoon
Noah Reneau, senior from Amarillo
Bryan Rushin, freshman from Plainview
Clarinet
Xander Aleman, freshman from Plainview
Isla Taber, sophomore from Paris
Faith Powell, junior from Amarillo
Sydney Fishburn, senior from Spearman
Tristan Brunson, junior from Kosse
Kayla Cabrera, senior from Bedias
Jazmyn Mckeel, sophomore from Wylie
Jeran Nolen, junior from Stinnett
Braden Lefevre, graduate student from Canyon
Bass Clarinet
Keely Burkahalter, sophomore from Hereford
Keller Martinez, freshman from Lubbock
Trinity Whorton, freshman from Haskell
Samantha Young, freshman from Hereford
Alto Saxophone
Emanuel Garcia, sophomore from Dumas
Dillon Martin, junior from Odessa
Michael Larson, freshman from Amarillo
Katie Aschoff, graduate student from David City, Nebraska
Fernando Anguiano, sophomore from Spearman
Caleb Guerrero, freshman from Hereford
Tenor Saxophone
Zach Limb, senior from Midland
Caydee Burden, sophomore from Eureka, Kansas
Orlando Moreno, sophomore from Stratford
Baritone Saxophone
Winter Hartnett, freshman from Bryan
Coby Mount, junior from Midland
Trumpet
Nassir Reyes, senior from Shallowater
Connor Mclenny, junior from Amarillo
Diego Arias, sophomore from Amarillo
Jordan Bunn, senior from Tulia
Trey Ferguson, sophomore from Booker
Gisselle Martinez, freshman from Amarillo
Jack Sprague, sophomore from Amarillo
Andrew Mouw, freshman from Amarillo
Horn
Kinslea Blau, freshman from Odessa
Thomas Rodriguez, junior from Katy
Kevin Olivas, freshman from Amarillo
Priscilla Sosa, freshman from Tyler
Dorothy Estridge, freshman from Fritch
Sada Munoz, freshman from Levelland
Fredd Davila, freshman from Pampa
Patrick Lucas, graduate student from Odessa
Trombone
Taylor Martindell, freshman from Amarillo
Alec Jung, junior from Midland
Cayden Chazarreta, freshman from Fort Worth
Gabriel Johnson, freshman from Lipan
Domingo Ornelas, freshman from Midland
Bass Trombone
Evan Perry, freshman from Bushland
DJ Brooks, junior from Houston
Euphonium
Noah Portillo, junior from Lubbock
David Uribe, sophomore from Wheeler
James Selman, junior from Amarillo
Natalie Hernandez, junior from San Angelo
Zachary Blake, freshman from Wolfforth
Caleb O’Donnel, freshman from Amarillo
Tuba
Michael Genera, freshman from El Paso
Matias Flores, freshman from Hale Center
Creed Nicholson, freshman from Amarillo
Chance Fox, sophomore from Bushland
Isaiah Nañez, sophomore from Dumas
Gerry Lara, sophomore from El Paso
Percussion
Lexi Baeza, freshman from Odessa
Haley Hunter, senior from Monahans
Hannah Metcalf, freshman from Joshua
Paden Mick, sophomore from Dimmit
JP O’Brien, sophomore from Anna
Madie Ray, freshman from Claude
Melinda Thomas, sophomore from Amarillo
Noah Lopez, graduate student