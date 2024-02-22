WT+Concert+Band+to+Pay+Tribute+to+Charleston+Victims+in+Powerful+Performance

CANYON, Texas — A piece honoring the victims of a horrific tragedy is the centerpiece of the West Texas A&M University Concert Band’s first spring concert.

Omar Thomas’ “Of Our New Day Begun” pays tribute to the victims of a June 2015 domestic terrorism attack on the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

“This is one of the most emotionally powerful pieces I’ve ever conducted,” said Dr. Russ Teweleit, concert band director and professor of music education. “We look forward to sharing this brilliant composition live in concert.”

The performance will begin at 5 p.m. March 3 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus and will be livestreamed on the WT School of Music’s Facebook page. Admission is free. For information, call 806-651-2840.

Thomas said his greatest challenge was “walking the line between reverence for the victims and their families, and honoring my strong, bitter feelings towards both the perpetrator and the segments of our society that continue to create people like him.”

“I realized that the most powerful musical expression I could offer incorporated elements from both sides of that line—embracing my pain and anger while being moved by the displays of grace and forgiveness demonstrated by the victims’ families,” Thomas wrote on his website.

“Of Our New Day Begun” is rooted in Black American church tradition—incorporating the Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as well as blues harmonies and melodies, singing, stomping and clapping.

The concert also will include the lightning-fast “Gavorkna Fanfare” by Jack Stamp, conducted by Blake Livingston, a graduate student in conducting from Amarillo; the dark march “Xerxes” by John Mackey, conducted by Braden Lefevre, a graduate student in conducting from Canyon; and the bright classic “The Hounds of Spring” by Alfred Reed.”

A full roster of student musicians is below.

Roster

Flute

Sofia Robles, junior from San Antonio

Riley Spalding, freshman from Amarillo

Annelise Mora, freshman from Burleson

Gaby Morales, freshman from Wylie

Lilia Trayler, senior from Stratford

Claudia Itza, freshman from San Benito

Diana Larraga, junior from Garland

Abigail Wade, senior from Houston

Elena Moreno, junior from Amarillo

Isabel Hernandez, junior from Amarillo

Alex Lam, junior from Wylie

Jacob Gutierrez, sophomore from Farwell

Hannah Pollard, sophomore from Hagerman, New Mexico

Daniel Cera, freshman from Amarillo

William Donato Rodriguez, freshman from Amarillo

Rachel Snell, sophomore from Perryton

Oboe

Marissa Portillo, freshman from Lubbock

Joceylyn Morales, junior from Amarillo

Bassoon

Noah Reneau, senior from Amarillo

Bryan Rushin, freshman from Plainview

Clarinet

Xander Aleman, freshman from Plainview

Isla Taber, sophomore from Paris

Faith Powell, junior from Amarillo

Sydney Fishburn, senior from Spearman

Tristan Brunson, junior from Kosse

Kayla Cabrera, senior from Bedias

Jazmyn Mckeel, sophomore from Wylie

Jeran Nolen, junior from Stinnett

Braden Lefevre, graduate student from Canyon

Bass Clarinet

Keely Burkahalter, sophomore from Hereford

Keller Martinez, freshman from Lubbock

Trinity Whorton, freshman from Haskell

Samantha Young, freshman from Hereford

Alto Saxophone

Emanuel Garcia, sophomore from Dumas

Dillon Martin, junior from Odessa

Michael Larson, freshman from Amarillo

Katie Aschoff, graduate student from David City, Nebraska

Fernando Anguiano, sophomore from Spearman

Caleb Guerrero, freshman from Hereford

Tenor Saxophone

Zach Limb, senior from Midland

Caydee Burden, sophomore from Eureka, Kansas

Orlando Moreno, sophomore from Stratford

Baritone Saxophone

Winter Hartnett, freshman from Bryan

Coby Mount, junior from Midland

Trumpet

Nassir Reyes, senior from Shallowater

Connor Mclenny, junior from Amarillo

Diego Arias, sophomore from Amarillo

Jordan Bunn, senior from Tulia

Trey Ferguson, sophomore from Booker

Gisselle Martinez, freshman from Amarillo

Jack Sprague, sophomore from Amarillo

Andrew Mouw, freshman from Amarillo

Horn

Kinslea Blau, freshman from Odessa

Thomas Rodriguez, junior from Katy

Kevin Olivas, freshman from Amarillo

Priscilla Sosa, freshman from Tyler

Dorothy Estridge, freshman from Fritch

Sada Munoz, freshman from Levelland

Fredd Davila, freshman from Pampa

Patrick Lucas, graduate student from Odessa

Trombone

Taylor Martindell, freshman from Amarillo

Alec Jung, junior from Midland

Cayden Chazarreta, freshman from Fort Worth

Gabriel Johnson, freshman from Lipan

Domingo Ornelas, freshman from Midland

Bass Trombone

Evan Perry, freshman from Bushland

DJ Brooks, junior from Houston

Euphonium

Noah Portillo, junior from Lubbock

David Uribe, sophomore from Wheeler

James Selman, junior from Amarillo

Natalie Hernandez, junior from San Angelo

Zachary Blake, freshman from Wolfforth

Caleb O’Donnel, freshman from Amarillo

Tuba

Michael Genera, freshman from El Paso

Matias Flores, freshman from Hale Center

Creed Nicholson, freshman from Amarillo

Chance Fox, sophomore from Bushland

Isaiah Nañez, sophomore from Dumas

Gerry Lara, sophomore from El Paso

Percussion

Lexi Baeza, freshman from Odessa

Haley Hunter, senior from Monahans

Hannah Metcalf, freshman from Joshua

Paden Mick, sophomore from Dimmit

JP O’Brien, sophomore from Anna

Madie Ray, freshman from Claude

Melinda Thomas, sophomore from Amarillo

Noah Lopez, graduate student