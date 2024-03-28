WT Students, Faculty Selected for Annual Exhibition at Amarillo Museum of Art

CANYON, Texas — Works by more than 50 West Texas A&M University students and eight faculty members have been selected to hang in a prestigious annual exhibition at Amarillo Museum of Art.

The Amarillo College / West Texas A&M University Student/Faculty Exhibition will open April 5 and be on view through April 21. An opening reception will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 5 at the museum, 2200 S. Van Buren St. in Amarillo.

The WT portion of the exhibition is curated by the University’s art faculty, which received 175 entries from 76 students. The 53 student works and eight faculty works showcase a diverse range of media, including paintings, drawings, video art, sculpture, photography and more, said Jon Revett, art program director and Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts.

“This exhibition stands as the pinnacle of the art program’s calendar, providing a platform to showcase the exceptional work produced by our students,” Revett said. “The privilege of having one’s artwork exhibited where pieces by professional artists have hung underscores the importance of showcasing one’s work and serves as validation for the countless hours our students dedicate to their projects.”

The AC/WT joint exhibition has been held regularly since 1972.

Participating students include Miana Bagavac, a sophomore graphic design major from Amarillo; Madilyn “Moth” Ballew, a senior studio art major from Texline; Kia Broussard, a junior graphic design major from Dallas; Gracie Brown, a junior graphic design major from Amarillo; Riley Devoll, a sophomore graphic design major from Pampa; Joseph Edafiadhe, a junior studio art major from Nigeria; Emily Flores, a senior graphic design major from Amarillo; Israel Galan, a junior graphic design major from Hereford; Dylan Green, a senior graphic design major from Dumas; Samuel Gutierrez, a junior graphic design major from Lubbock; Sydnee Hendrick, a senior graphic design major from White Deer; Samantha Hernandez, a junior studio art and management major from Abilene; Andrea Hernandez, a senior studio art major from Slaton; Clarizbeth Martinez, a junior graphic design major from Borger; Chris Mathews, a senior graphic design major from Alamogordo, New Mexico; Amber Miller, a graduate studio art major student from New Braunfels; Kayla Monds, a senior studio art major from Pampa; Isaac Moralez, a junior graphic design major from Kress; Erin Norris, a junior studio art major and management major from Dumas; Chit Pu, a senior studio art major from Amarillo; Brittany Russell, a senior art education major from Amarillo; Kara Speedy, a sophomore studio art major from Amarillo; Alexis Talavera, a senior studio art major from Amarillo; Trinity Thinakone, a sophomore graphic design major from Amarillo; Phuc Truong, a graduate studio art major student from Adrian; Hollie Velasquez, a senior graphic design major from Canyon; Natally Villarreal, a senior art education major from Mustang, Oklahoma; Catherine Vo, a junior graphic design major from Amarillo; Anna Vongkaysone, a senior studio art major from Amarillo; Kenedy Wheeler, a senior studio art major from Flower Mound; Emma Wilcox, a senior graphic design major from Canyon; and Victor Zafiro, a junior graphic design major from Canadian.

Full-time WT faculty members, all part of the Department of Art, Theatre and Dance in WT’s Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities, featured in the show include Revett; Misty Gamble, assistant professor of art: Anna Lemnitzer, assistant professor of art and design; Marcus Melton, associate professor of art; and Rob Weingart, instructor of art, as well as Revett.

Part-time instructors in the exhibition include Jared Ellrod, Jason Sturgill and William Wright.

Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised nearly $160 million.