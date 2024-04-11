WT+Summer+Camp+Registration+Period+Opens

CANYON, Texas — Registration is now open for about 70 summer youth camps at West Texas A&M University.

Between now and September, WT’s Extended Studies program will offer camps, clinics, academies and more for youth from kindergarten through college interested in a variety of activities, from music to athletics to meat judging to engineering. A full list of camps can be seen here.

More than 7,200 students swarmed the WT campus in 2023.

“Programs for minors are a vital part of our community outreach,” said Michelle Vinyard, Extended Studies director. “Youth camps and programs offer educational experiences and opportunities for the youth in our area and allow young folks to see and experience a college campus firsthand.

“We also view this as an organic recruitment opportunity for the University and hope these students choose WT after they’ve graduated from high school,” Vinyard said.

Costs and registration deadlines vary among the different camps. Youth programs are not eligible for credit at WT. Registration fees are subject to change.

