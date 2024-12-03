Since 1919

Opinion Essay
Categories:

Preparing for finals and winter break

Carlie Rutledge, Multimedia ReporterDecember 3, 2024
Carlie Rutledge
As the semester comes to a close, these are some essential dates students should know at West Texas A&M.

With finals just around the corner, students must prepare for various papers and exams. The last day of classes will be Dec. 5, and finals will start on Dec. 7.

The Princeton Review offers various studying tips that students might want to utilize. Some suggestions include making a finals game plan, start studying early, studying in a specific order, getting creative with study aids and making sleep a priority.

When it comes to studying, planning out what needs to be studied and for what classes could make studying easier. Students can schedule when and how much of each class to study for. Making a schedule in a planner or calendar might be the best for students. Even setting alarms on the phone to get reminded of when to study can help. Starting early can also help with this game plan. Getting a head start on studying ensures that students have plenty of time to study, especially for those more challenging classes, and it allows the student not to have to cram so much in such little time. Students just need to make sure they stick to the plan they create for themselves.

The Princeton Review suggests students should study in the order of what will be on the test, what could probably be on the test and what might be on the test. Students should start by studying what they know will be on the test. After this, they should move on to subjects that will probably be on the test. Then, students should study what might be on the test. This ensures the students have the basics down, so they should know most of the test. Some teachers might even offer a study guide for their finals.

Students should also find creative ways to use their study aids. Everyone learns differently; not everyone can remember information from black-and-white notes. Flashcards are an excellent way for students to study. According to Caduceus International Publishing, 50% of college students use flashcards for studying, seeing as they are easily obtained since they are inexpensive. Not only are they cheap, but they are easily portable, customizable, efficient and versatile. Mind mapping is another creative way students can study. By mind mapping, students can visually connect critical information.

Making sleep a priority is very important for students. According to Cornell University, sleep is essential for learning. Sleep decreases forgetting information. If students take a nap immediately after learning, this helps them forget less than if they were to stay awake. By sleeping, humans consolidate memories into long-term storage, which increases the ability to find patterns in memories. Sleeping also gives improved insight, which can increase problem-solving. Naps can be beneficial in timed increments. To learn more about sleeping and learning, read Sleep and Learning by Cornell University.

While finals are super important, students still need to take time for themselves. Taking time for themselves helps prevent students from burning out. For students staying in the Canyon/Amarillo area for winter break, there are many things to do.

For those looking to shop, the Chamber of Commerce will host Christmas in Canyon at 2 p.m. Dec 7 in Canyon’s downtown square. Participating locations include Blessed Buffalo, Creek House Honey Farm, HR Flowers and Gifts, Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and more. To learn more about Christmas in Canyon, visit this link.

If students want to tap into their creative side, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec 8, join the Palo Duro Canyon State Park rangers in a Christmas Photo Hunt. During the photo hunt, participants will hike along a short portion of the CCC Trail. The rangers will talk about photo composition and help participants take unique photos. They will also help participants think of different ways of viewing the canyon and nature. The event will meet at CCC Trailhead at the Overlook. Participants are advised to wear comfortable clothing, bring water and a camera or cell phone. This event is open to the public and is free after paying the regular day use or camping fees.

Amarillo also has some fun events during the winter break. The Amarillo Botanical Gardens is fun for students to do with their families and friends. They have events happening in December, including a Grinch Brunch, but the date has yet to be announced. From Dec 13 to Dec 15, the Lone Star Ballet presents the Nutcracker at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

For those who want something a little different from these events, Amarillo also has a North American Hockey League team that will be playing during the winter break. The Amarillo Wranglers have many home games during December and January that students can attend. Student and child tickets start at just $7.50, and adult tickets start at $18.50. For those wanting to sit right behind the glass, tickets start at $22.50. To purchase tickets, visit panhandletickets.com.

There are many activities for those students to enjoy while staying in town for the winter break. Winter break will officially start on Dec. 13 and end on the first day of classes on Jan. 21.

