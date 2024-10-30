Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Opinion Essay
Categories:

Students considered new possibilities at WT’s Major Exploration Fair

Kerrigan Jensen, Multimedia ReporterOctober 30, 2024
Students explored different majors available at WT and what the process of changing majors is at the Major Exploration Fair held on Oct. 24th.

Students considered different major possibilities at the Major Exploration Fair that was held at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center at West Texas A&M University on Oct. 24th.

Students had the opportunity to learn about different majors offered at WT and got to talk to faculty from many areas of study.

There were faculty and staff representing many different colleges. Some include the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences, the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

Students were also made aware of what the process of changing majors or departments at WT looks like.

WT graduate student and Admissions Specialist for the Educator Preparation Program, Allan Baltazar explained what that process looks like for the Department of Education and Social Sciences.

“The first step that the student would take is to speak with their primary academic advisor,” Baltazar said. “Get insider suggestions on what directions they can take, what they’re considering and if they want to change their major. Another significant step would be to communicate with our department advisors.”

Baltazar explained that the process of changing majors can vary and that each college and department is different.

“Each department depends on the college as well, but each may have their own requirements and timeline,” Baltazar said. “It just depends on the amount of credits the students have.”

WT College of Nursing and Health Sciences Instructor, Laura Reyher, who is also the Director of Community Relations for the Laura and Joe Street School of Nursing explained what the application process looks like for students who want to change their majors to nursing.

“The first step would be to get in with our admissions counselor and talk about the prerequisites that you need to have,” Reyher said. “You have to be a student at WT, and then you will get the prerequisites all done and then you make a second admission to get into nursing school, then you will spend your last four semesters and then you’ll graduate with a bachelors of science and nursing. We only take sixty applicants every long semester and we often get many more applicants than that.”

Reyher also explained that there are programs at WT for the Department of Sports & Exercise Sciences, Department of Speech and Hearing Sciences, Health Sciences Degree, Family Nurse Practitioner, Master of Science in Nursing Degree, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Degree and the importance of these programs in the Texas panhandle.

“Especially in our rural areas so our mental health nurse practitioner is going to be super valuable for us to have out in the rural areas as well as just in our bigger cities,” Reyher said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Academic Success
56% of surveyed college students said they had used artificial intelligence on assignments or exams.
Generative AI vs AI tools in higher education
Students how to: midterms and spring break
Students how to: midterms and spring break
WT student wins $25,000 dollar scholarship from Chick-fil-A
WT student wins $25,000 dollar scholarship from Chick-fil-A
How long-term breaks affect students cognitively
How long-term breaks affect students cognitively
Could AI be an answer to college debt?
Academics applying AI: how generating content could be another educational resource
Students in the JBK Student Center. Photo by JoLina Lopez.
WT students take initiative to make a difference around campus
More in Academics
Ask the Professor: Dr. Holly Jeffreys
Ask the Professor: Dr. Holly Jeffreys
Students, faculty, staff, cattle industry professionals, family members, friends and business partners came to watch as bronze statue of Paul Engler was unveiled on October 11th.
Honoring Paul Engler; The Man With A Vision
Behind the Major with Luis Martinez: Facilitating others' fiscal policies
Behind the Major with Luis Martinez: Facilitating others' fiscal policies
Greenlighting for next semester
Greenlighting for next semester
Ask the Professor: Dr. Robert Hansen
Ask the Professor: Dr. Robert Hansen
Beyond the 9-to-5: Sidney Dunkel
Beyond the 9-to-5: Sidney Dunkel
More in News
The Lady Buffs Basketball team sets up a play inside the First United Bank Center on Oct. 18, 2024.
Lady Buffs Basketball wins the first game of the year
TJ Moore Jr. runs into the end zone of Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium in the Oct. 13 game against Western New Mexico University.
Welcome home buffs
WT's Lady Buff's volleyball team huddles to discuss strategy during their game against Lubbock Christian University on Oct. 5.
Alumni gives back to women's athletics
Reviving Tradition: WT’s Rough Stock program returns after a decade
Reviving Tradition: WT’s Rough Stock program returns after a decade
Midterms are right around the corner, and for those students who need extra help before those tests, there are many tutoring centers on campus and online through BuffConnect. These centers offer tutoring sessions and tips and tricks for students to utilize when they study.
A students guide to midterm prep
WT students worshiping together at Fall Retreat at High Plains Retreat Center. Sept. 27, 2024.
The Wesley Fall Retreat aims to help students make connections
About the Contributor
Kerrigan Jensen
Kerrigan Jensen, Multimedia Reporter
Multimedia Reporter