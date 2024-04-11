WTEC Begins Upgrades for Incubator Program, Moves SBDC to Central Facility

AMARILLO, Texas — Key upgrades now underway at the WT Enterprise Center will offer new opportunities for entrepreneurs to grow their business.

WTEC upgrades include expanded three-phase electrical capacity, new programs, partnerships to increase community impact and new services for established manufacturing companies within the 31,000-square-foot facility adjacent to WTEC’s administrative offices.

“The Incubator focuses on providing a physical space at WTEC for entrepreneurs to move their business into,” said Brian Enevoldsen, WTEC managing director. “Along with resources, coaching services, trainings and workshops, members of The Incubator work closely with a community of other business owners where success is supported and celebrated.”

Additionally, WTEC soon will begin remodeling its administration space, training room and restrooms to accommodate the move of America’s Small Business Development Center at WTAMUto WTEC’s home at 2300 N. Western St. in Amarillo.

Both departments are part of WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.

Previously, the SBDC had been housed at Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center in downtown Amarillo. When upgrades are finalized in the fall, the SBDC will occupy 1,900 square feet within WTEC. Members of The Incubator will have direct access to a wide range of SBDC services as well as monthly training opportunities provided.

“SBDC’s services are focused on business operations, and they complement the coaching and incubation services offered by the WTEC,” said Gina Woodward, regional director. “Being located in the same facility allows us to support small business owners and entrepreneurs through a collaborative effort.”

A new program partnership with Texas Manufacturing Assistance Center will assist manufacturing industry entrepreneurs with their work with The Incubator. TMAC services will be customized to fit a wide variety of manufacturing specific needs.

“Upon graduating The Incubator program and leaving the facility, members may use TMAC services in planning their ongoing success, and those costs would be covered by The Incubator program,” said Zaida Cordova, WTEC community manager. “We’re eager to offer manufactures access to resources that elevate their operations.”

Partnering with and retaining community businesses to improve the quality of life in the Panhandle and beyond is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised nearly $160 million.

About WT Enterprise Center

WTEC is a department of WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business and works side-by-side with America’s SBDC at WTAMU in supporting economic development throughout the Texas Panhandle. WTEC offers Texas Panhandle entrepreneurs with physical space, intentional community, strategic partnerships, tailored trainings, critical resources and certified coaching to ensure entrepreneurs are well supported in the pursuit of starting or scaling their companies. By cultivating a dynamic ecosystem where entrepreneurs are championed, equipped, and empowered to drive sustainable economic development and innovation, the WTEC can strive to provide opportunity and prosperity for all. WTEC also aims to provide opportunities for College of Business students to intern in local businesses showing them the hard work and dedication entrepreneurs must have to be successful. To learn more about the WT Enterprise Center, visit wtenterprisecenter.com or contact [email protected] or 806-651-8500.

About American’s SBDC at WTAMU

America’s Small Business Development Center at WTAMU provides business consulting, training, and research in all areas of small business operations for both start-ups and existing businesses. Established in 1987, they have been providing no-cost business consulting and low-cost training to new and existing businesses. A department of the Paul & Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University, the SBDC works in partnership with its sister department, the WT Enterprise Center, to serve small business owners across the Texas Panhandle. Funded by the State of Texas and the Small Business Administration, they contribute to the state’s rapid growth through the creation of new jobs and workforce training. For information, visit wtsbdc.com, or contact [email protected] or 806-651-5151.

About Texas Manufacturing Assistant Center

TMAC delivers hands-on business management, technology and operations solutions to a wide range of businesses, including manufacturing, distribution, logistics, construction, health care and government. We have a wide array of services that accelerate profitable growth by developing and improving profits, products, processes, technologies and people. Focus areas include strategic management, technology and operations. For information, visit tmac.org or call 806-834-1972.

About the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business

The Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees, including a bachelor of business administration and an MBA. The College also offers graduate specialized programs in accounting, finance, computer information systems and business analytics. The College, which boasts the largest number of enrolled students among all six of WT’s colleges, is routinely named as one of the best business schools in the nation. Its online MBA program recently was ranked No. 20 by the prestigious Princeton Review. Several of its offerings were awarded Best Program status for an 11th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report in its most recent rankings of online programs.