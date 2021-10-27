WT Family Weekend to Include Family of the Year Announcement 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s Family of the Year will be announced during annual Family Weekend celebrations.

Family Weekend runs Nov. 5 to 7. Pre-registration is not required; check-in locations are available online.

Students have nominated their loved ones for Family of the Year via short essays.

“The Family of the Year Award recognizes parents, grandparents, guardians, family members or mentors who have made a significant impact and contribution to the life of a WTAMU student,” said Sami Thompson, assistant director of family and extended orientation for WT. “By supporting and encouraging our students, Buff families also support WT. Families are valuable partners in helping students make the most of their University experience, and we want to recognize them.”

Family Weekend activities will include opportunities to meet faculty members, free ice cream with alumni, tours of the Virgil Henson Activities Center, the Family of the Year brunch, campus tours and the Countdown to Kickoff Block Party tailgating events before WT’s game against Midwestern State in Buffalo Stadium. Registered families also can take advantage of free admission to Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and Palo Duro Canyon State Park. Canyon businesses also will offer exclusive specials during the weekend.

“We hope families from all over will be able to attend this year’s in-person events,” Thompson said. “During Family Weekend, loved ones can spend time with their student on campus, meet their friends and really see what Buff life is like.”

The 2020 winners were Harry and Maryann Hueston. Family of the Year awards have been given since 2017. Winners are chosen by a committee of staff members.

A commitment to family is a key WT value cited in the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

About West Texas A&M University

WT is located in Canyon, Texas, on a 342-acre residential campus. Established in 1910, the University has been part of The Texas A&M University System since 1990. WT, a Hispanic Serving Institution since 2016, boasts an enrollment of about 10,000 and offers 60 undergraduate degree programs, 40 master’s degrees and two doctoral degrees. The University is also home to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, the largest history museum in the state and the home of one of the Southwest’s finest art collections. The Buffaloes are a member of the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference and offers 14 men’s and women’s athletics programs.