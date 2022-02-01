WT Literary Magazine Seeking Love-Themed Submissions 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — Valentine stories both bitter and sweet are sought for the next issue of West Texas A&M University’s literary magazine, The Legacy.

Submissions from WT students, alumni, faculty and staff are due by midnight Feb. 11 for the “Bloody or Beloved Valentines” issue, said Dr. Eric Meljac, Legacy adviser, assistant professor of English and director of creative writing.

Prizes will be given for the top three stories, which should approach romance from either a macabre or loving point of view, Meljac said.

“We love the sweet, loving stories, but the macabre ones are what really get our readers excited,” Meljac said. “We can’t wait to see what’s in store.”

Submissions should be emailed to [email protected] in .doc, .docx or .rtf format. They should include the author’s name as they wish it to be published; their major and classification or their year of graduation; their department, if faculty or staff; and an email address and phone number.

The issue is expected to available online by Feb. 21.

