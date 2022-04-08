Labor Activism Focus of WT’s Final Spring Distinguished Lecture Series Event  

Copy by 1910 PR, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — A history scholar’s discussion of conservative and liberal politics in the United States will mark the final event in this semester’s Distinguished Lecture Series.

Dr. Gregory J. Wood will present “Anti-Union Workers and Conservative Backlash Politics during the 1937 Sit-Down Strikes” at 6 p.m. April 14 in the Blackburn Room in the Cornette Library. A Zoom option is also available.

The event is sponsored by the WT Department of History and the Distinguished Lecture Series.

“Typically, U.S. historians explain the conservative backlash against modern liberalism as being more of a product of the 1960s and ‘70s,” said Dr. Tim Bowman, associate professor of history and head of the Department of History at WT. “Dr. Wood’s work shows that the modern conservative/liberal divide among the U.S. working class is, in fact, several decades older than many people realize.”

Wood has a research focus in labor activism, politics, and the emerging working-class conservative consensus of the 20th century.

“I think it’s important for students to know the history of politics in the U.S. so that they can have a better understanding of how our country has become as politically divided as it currently is today,” Bowman said. “The only way we, as a nation, can hope to get past our current political divisions is to try to understand their roots.”

