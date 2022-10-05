Amarillo+Business+Experts+to+Offer+Advice+from+the+Trenches+of+Small-Business+Ownership+to+WT+Students

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — Five Amarillo business leaders will offer inspiration and share real-world experiences with aspiring entrepreneurs to help launch a revamped course of study through West Texas A&M University’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.

“Meet the Local Entrepreneurs,” an event designed for current and potential WT students, is set for noon Oct. 6 in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on WT’s Canyon campus.

Scheduled speakers, four of whom are WT alums, will include Angela Corpening of Golden Waffle Co., Landon Moreland of Moreland Real Estate Group, Joseph Peterson of Edward Jones, Brittany Jackson of Designs by Noteworthy, and Shane Redline of Jax Transport. They will interact with students and answer student questions.

The entrepreneurship and small business management specialization recently has been redesigned. Classes emphasize the skills required to start and run a small business, incorporating classes from finance and marketing disciplines, as well.

“Not everyone is cut out to work for someone else,” said Dr. Dave Howe, assistant professor of management. “This specialization is designed for those who want to forge their own path and take control of their future. Our local experts will share their own entrepreneurial journeys with those who are aspiring to start or manage their own businesses.”

There are nearly 32 million small businesses in the U.S., accounting for more than 99 percent of all businesses.

“The courses in this specialization will help you develop capabilities for managing small businesses, adapting to the changing environment and growing your business,” said Dr. Jae Yoo, assistant professor of management. “Navigating these waters can be tricky, and we will train you so you can set sail.”

Those interested in the entrepreneurship and small business management specialization can contact Howe at [email protected] or 806-651-3869.

