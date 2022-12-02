WT+Attebury+Honors+Students+Honored+at+Dec.+1+Reception

Students from the Attebury Honors Program celebrated their accomplishments and saluted their advisers during the reception in Legacy Hall on WT’s Canyon campus.

“In addition to the regular rigor of college, Attebury Honors students also engage in research activity, enriching intellectual courses outside of their majors, presentational experiences and leadership activities,” said Dr. Carolyn Baum, Attebury Honors Program director and assistant professor in the Department of Communication. “These graduates are excellent students who have taken every opportunity to enhance their learning to prepare for a professional future and become contributing members of their communities.”

The program was established in 2001 to provide an enriched learning community for some of WT’s best and brightest students.

The students have taken specially designed courses under faculty from across the University, completed a capstone project unique to their skills and majors, and displayed leadership in their respective disciplines, Baum said.

Those honored included:

Nicholas Garcia, nursing major from Childress;

Brooklynne Johnston, music education major from Friona;

Ashlynn Lester, history major from Perryton;

Lonna Rauh, mathematics major from Amarillo; and

Farzana Zahir, biology major from Orlando.

The graduating seniors will receive a special designation in the commencement program and a medallion at the Dec. 10 commencement ceremonies in the First United Bank Center on the Canyon campus.

Attebury Honors students initially enroll in honors sections of core curriculum courses taught by honors faculty that encourage development of exceptional written and oral communication skills with expanded content.

After taking courses within their major, students enroll in upper-level interdisciplinary honors seminar courses, where they critically consider local and global issues both past and present. Students are mentored throughout their degree by honors faculty from across the institution and complete an honors capstone research project or experience that showcase their unique talents.

Honors students also receive peer mentoring, priority registration and support for engagement in research conferences, internships and study abroad, and live in an honors-only residence hall.

The Attebury Honors program, which was endowed in 2007 by William H. and Joyce Attebury, includes 168 students.

Currently, 65 students come from the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, seven from the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, 19 from the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences, 25 from the College of Engineering, 26 from the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities, 22 from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, and four who are currently undecided in their major.

The honors program is part of the rigorous educational environment laid out in the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.

Photo: Dr. Carolyn Baum, Attebury Honors Program director, introduces the December 2022 graduates from the program: Farzana Zahir, from left, Ashlynn Lester, Lonna Rauh, Brooklynne Johnston and Nicholas Garcia.