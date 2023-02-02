WT+Named+to+Princeton+Review+List+of+Best+Business+Schools+for+2023

CANYON, Texas — The Paul & Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University is one of the best business schools in the nation, according to newly released rankings from The Princeton Review.

The education services company recently named WT’s online MBA program at No. 20 on its list of Top 50 Online MBA Programs for 2023.

This is the fifth consecutive year WT’s program has earned a Top 25 ranking and second consecutive year that it is in the Top 20. WT joins the likes of Indiana University–Bloomington, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Rice University on the list.

“Being in the Top 25 in the Princeton Review for the last five years is due to the hard work of the everyone in the College,” said Dr. Robert A. King, associate dean of graduate business programs and WT’s Wilder Professor of Business. “The faculty and staff work diligently to bring the best learning offerings and support for our online students, and the consistent high ranking further confirms the efficacy of these efforts.”

In its profile of WT’s online MBA program, The Princeton Review includes comments from students, which praise the program for offering winter and summer classes, making the program more convenient for working professionals. Others cited the program’s “knowledgeable and accessible instructors” and its value and rigor.

“All of the business schools on our lists for 2023—those offering online MBAs as well as those offering on-campus MBAs—deliver exceptional business education programs,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief. “We commend them for their excellent academics and we recommend them highly to prospective MBA applicants.”

The Princeton Review editors weigh more than 60 data points in making their selections for their annual Best Business Schools lists. The selection of the 50 online MBA programs for 2023 and the ranking of schools for the list took into account data from The Princeton Review’s surveys in 2021-22 of administrators at 154 schools offering online MBAs programs as well as its surveys of 9,600 students enrolled in the online MBA programs.

The administrator survey requests data on topics from academic offerings, faculty, and career services to admission and graduation rates. The student survey asks students to rate their school’s academics, professors, administrators and career services and to report on its campus culture as well as their career plans.

“I am so grateful that our online MBA program continues to be ranked for the second consecutive year among the Top 20 online MBA programs,” said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean of the Engler College of Business. “The fact that this ranking is based on inputs from recent graduates is gratifying, and it is a testament to the commitment and dedication of our faculty and staff to academic excellence and student achievement.”

More than 829 students were enrolled for Fall 2022 in the University’s MBA program, hailing from 48 states and 15 countries.

WT’s commitment to being a learner-centered university for on- and off-campus students alike is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021 — has raised more than $115 million.