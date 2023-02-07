WT Career & Internship Expo Set for Feb. 9

CANYON, Texas — Hundreds of West Texas A&M University students will meet with dozens of employers at the annual Career and Internship Expo on Feb. 9.

The expo, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 9 in the First United Bank Center on WT’s Canyon campus, will connect students with recruiters from local and national companies.

“This event not only connects WT students with employers, but it also continues to infuse the great spirit of WT into our local and regional workforce,” said Sam Langford, assistant director of the WT Office for Career and Professional Services. “We are excited to build bridges between employers and our students that will ultimately have a long-term impact.”

The expo is just one way in which the office prepares students for entering the workforce.

WT works to help students develop the skills necessary to find and keep gainful employment during their time at WT and beyond. Services include resume reviews, mock interviews, internship assistance and career coaching.

Upcoming job fairs include:

Nurse Networking Fair , 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23, Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center: Designed to link future nurses with local and regional hospitals.

, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23, Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center: Designed to link future nurses with local and regional hospitals. Educators Expo , 9 a.m. to noon March 22, First United Bank Center: School districts from WHERE will make connections with teacher candidates. Open to students and alumni.

, 9 a.m. to noon March 22, First United Bank Center: School districts from WHERE will make connections with teacher candidates. Open to students and alumni. Part-Time Job and Internship Fair , 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13, Buffalo Fountain on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughan Pedestrian Mall: Perfect for students looking for summer employment or new part-time positions in the fall.

, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13, Buffalo Fountain on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughan Pedestrian Mall: Perfect for students looking for summer employment or new part-time positions in the fall. Nonprofit Networking Fair, noon to 3 p.m. April 20, Mary Moody Northen Hall: Students interested in careers that allow them to give back to their communities can interact with area nonprofits.

For information, call 806-651-2345, email [email protected] or visit wtamu.edu/career.

Meeting regional needs is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021 — has raised more than $115 million.