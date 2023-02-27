26th+Annual+Amarillo+EnterPrize+Challenge+Awards+Ceremony+Set+for+March+2

AMARILLO, Texas—Five Amarillo-area businesses will be awarded a share of a half-million-dollar prize during the 26th annual Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge awards ceremony March 2.

The event, a collaboration between the WT Enterprise Center and the Amarillo Economic Development Corp., will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 2 at the WT Enterprise Center, 2300 N. Western St. in Amarillo.

The Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge aims to assist established primary businesses with an injection of capital to accelerate scaling their company. Over the past six months, qualified contestants developed a business plan and an investor-worthy pitch to compete for up to $100,000 in the form of a forgivable loan.

“This opportunity continues to be a great fit for companies already putting effort into scaling their business outside the Amarillo area,” said Brian Enevoldsen, WTEC managing director.

This year the program will celebrate awarding the full $500,000 pool between five primary businesses. Each company represents a different industry ranging from software to agricultural skincare and more, and have a focus of exporting their goods or services outside of Amarillo’s five-county metropolitan statistical area.

Since 1996, more than 100 participants have won the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge and more than $10 million in capital has been awarded to Amarillo/Canyon businesses. Of the companies who have reported for 2022 alone, AEC recipients reported over $80 million in total revenue and generated more than $23.1 million in total full-time employee payroll.

The catered event is open to the public. To RSVP, visit tinyurl.com/AmarilloEnterPrizeChallenge. For information, email [email protected] or call 806-651-8500.

WTEC is a department of WT’s Paul & Virginia Engler College of Business and works side-by-side with America’s SBDC at WTAMU by supporting economic development throughout the Texas Panhandle.

WTEC provides Panhandle entrepreneurs business coaching, access to facilities, access to capital, and various other trainings and programs to assist them in growing companies with strong leadership. WTEC also aims to provide opportunities for college of business students to intern in local businesses showing them first-hand the hard work and dedication entrepreneurs must have to be successful.

WT is committed to serving the region and well beyond with successful entrepreneurs and business leaders who are empowered to lead others. Partnering and retaining community businesses to improve the quality of life in the Panhandle and beyond is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021 — has raised more than $120 million.

About WT Enterprise Center

Since 2001, the WT Enterprise Center has been providing local entrepreneurs with access to certified business coaches, industry expert specialists, top-notch facilities, and high-level programs. Business owners gain the support system, knowledge, ideas, and even resources needed to take their business to the next level. As an entrepreneur support organization in the Texas Panhandle, helping business owners build strong, profitable companies that contribute to a thriving economic community is a primary focus. To learn more about the WT Enterprise Center, visit wtenterprisecenter.com or contact [email protected] or 806-651-8500.

About Amarillo Economic Development Corp.

The Amarillo community depends on the success and influence of its local businesses, along with the attraction of new, primary businesses. The Amarillo Economic Development Corp. helps support and retain these current local businesses, while also attracting new businesses, by providing guidance and financial assistance. To learn more about the AEDC, visit amarilloedc.com, or contact [email protected] or 806-379-6411.

