Midland-Area WT Alums, Future Students Invited to Wendler Reception March 30

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University President Walter V. Wendler will speak to Permian Basin-area Buffs at an upcoming event for the WT Alumni Association.

Wendler will speak at 6 p.m. March 30 in the Wildcatter Room at the Petroleum Club, 501 W. Wall St. in Midland.

Midland and Odessa-area alumni who are in the Alumni Association roster have been notified by email about the event, but inactive alumni also are invited to attend, said Ronnie Hall, Alumni Association executive director.

Alumni can register at bit.ly/MidlandAlum.

WT’s Admissions office also is reaching out to incoming Permian Basin-area students, who also are invited to attend to learn more about the University. They may register at bit.ly/MidlandIncoming.

“We’re looking forward to sharing food, fellowship and fun, and we hope all of the Permian Basin-area Buffs and future Buffs can join us,” Hall said. “President Wendler will update them on the progress of our historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign as well as all of the changes on campus since they graduated.”

The five-year One West campaign is the fuel for the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. It has raised more than $120 million since it publicly launched in September 2021.

The event will include appetizers and drinks.

To register, visit buffalum.com or call 806-651-2317.