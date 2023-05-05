WT Students, Faculty Win 12 National Digital Communication Awards

West Texas A&M University staff and faculty members Randy Ray, from left, Dr. Michael McFarland and Dane Glenn scored national awards at the National Undergraduate Student Electronic Media Competition. Students also won national awards and honorable mentions.

CANYON, Texas—Students and faculty from West Texas A&M University’s National Electronic Media Association chapter won four national grand prizes at the 60th annual National Undergraduate Student Electronic Media Competition.

WT won a total of 12 awards at the conference.

Dr. Michael McFarland, assistant professor of media communication, serves as the lead adviser for NEMA and won a grand prize in Commercial/Promo/PSA for a promotional video for WT’s Dining Services.

“When we earn awards at this national competition, it shows that the students and faculty from the WT Department of Communication are able to compete against the students and faculty from other schools on a national level,” McFarland said.

“The media world is very competitive, and is based on what you can do, not what you say you can do,” McFarland said. “When our students receive awards, it’s proof that they did something that was recognized as being the best among their peers. In addition to being a source of pride, they can use these awards in their portfolio, list them on their resume, and add them to their demo reel in order to show future employers.”

Grand Prizes awarded to WT students:

Sports Division: Audio Sports Package

Duncan Neus, a senior digital communication and media major from Lewisville — “The Upcomings”

Promotion, Marketing, and Advertising Division: Audio Promos

Isaiah Tanner, a December digital communication and media graduate from Perryton — “KWTS Noir Promo”

Honorable Mentions awarded to WT students:

Sports Division: Audio Sports Segment

Karee Belmares, a junior digital communication and media major from Turkey — “Beyond the Athlete”

Promotion, Marketing, and Advertising Division: Audio PSA

Kat Fuentes, a senior agricultural media and communication major from Bushland — “KWTS Drunk Driving PSA”

Promotion, Marketing, and Advertising Division: Video Commercials

Jordan Conde, a junior digital communication and media major from Dumas — “Herencia Coffee Instagram Promo”

Maurice Holderman, a junior digital communication and media major from Amarillo — “Aramark”

Entertainment Production Division: Audio Studio or Live Performance Segment

Andrew Helterbran, a senior digital communication and media major from Amarillo — “O Magnum Mysterium”

Conde — “Jazz Improv in the White House Bunker”

Entertainment Production Division: Video Comedy Program

Conde and Isai Velasquez, a sophomore digital communication and media major from Dumas — “Semester Aspirations with Sai Guy”

Video/Film Production Division: Video Editing

Advanced Media Production Class — “Searching for Sybil”

Grand Prizes awarded to WT faculty and staff:

Educational/Promotional

Randy Ray, director of broadcast engineering and associate lecturer of media communication, and Dane Glenn, broadcast engineer — “Reflections from WT” podcast

Commercial/Promo/PSA

McFarland — “Aramark”

The competition was held April 17.

NEMA is housed within the Department of Communication in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts & Humanities.

