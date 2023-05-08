WT Gender Studies Program Honors Outstanding 2022-23 Students

Gender studies program students honored at a year-end reception include, front from left, Marin Bullock, K. Klein and Michelle Truong; second row from left, Brinn Reeves, Laur Stovall, Audrey Pleming, Riley Hawk and Emma Wilcox; and back, John Flatt. Not pictured is Kai Jenkins.

CANYON, Texas — Ten West Texas A&M University students were recognized May 8 for their achievements in the University’s gender studies program.

“The gender studies program struggled through the Covid era, but this semester has proven that we have a new cohort of strong, smart and engaged students,” said Dr. Amy Von Lintel, director of gender studies and professor of art history. “Normally we have given one award, but this semester one just wasn’t enough given the number of amazing students who have worked so hard and shown so much dedication.”

Students were presented with specially selected books chosen with each one’s personal interests in mind during a May 8 ceremony in the Blackburn Room inside Cornette Library on WT’s Canyon campus.

The event was one of many end-of-year awards ceremonies ahead of May 13 commencement exercises.

Award winners include:

Mobilization Award: Marin Bullock, a senior English major from Midland;

Writing and Self-Expression Award: Brinn Reeves, a senior English major from Amarillo;

Innovation and Performance Award: Laur Stovall, a sophomore political science major from Amarillo;

Leadership, Organization and Writing Award: K. Klein, a sophomore digital communication and media major from Aurora, Colorado;

Leadership and Fortitude Award: Michelle Truong, a junior psychology major from Canyon;

Positivity and Collegiality Award: Emma Wilcox, a junior graphic design major from Canyon;

Creativity and Writing Award: John Flatt, a senior studio art major from Canyon;

Creativity and Performance Award: Kai Jenkins, a junior English major from Amarillo;

Art and Action Award: Audrey Pleming, a junior psychology major from Amarillo; and

Strength and Commitment Award: Riley Hawk, a sophomore art major from Boys Ranch.

Bullock and Reeves also were presented with their gender studies certificates ahead of their graduation.

The program is designed to allow students the opportunity to explore constructions of gender and sexuality, both historical and contemporary, across a variety of disciplinary fields. The program offers courses toward a professional certificate in gender studies compatible with most degree plans on campus.

