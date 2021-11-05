WT, PPHM Team for Artifacts COMM Alive: ‘6 Tales of West Texas’ 

Copy by 1910 PR, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and the West Texas A&M University Department of Communication will collaborate once again for the annual Artifacts COMM Alive event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12.

Visitors can explore the museum and hear six tales about various aspects of the Texas Panhandle’s history. At one station, they will discover firsthand what oil boomtowns, football helmets, tennis shoes and cell phones have in common. At other stations, they will learn about the second battle of Adobe Walls, the importance of bison for Native Americans, the dinosaurs that lived in the Texas Panhandle, Col. Charles Goodnight and a rifle belonging to President Theodore Roosevelt.

WT students enrolled in a public speaking course will share interactive presentations at stations throughout the first and second floors of PPHM to provide information about the artifacts. Guests can find out how many “old” things are connected to items we use every day.

“This is a fun event to experience, and ‘experience’ is the key word,” said Paula Schlegel, associate lecturer of communication studies. “We don’t just talk about something from the past. You can hold the artifacts and hear details that go beyond the information posted by the museum displays.”

This is the sixth year that PPHM and the Department of Communication have collaborated on this event.

“This program introduces many of our WT students to the museum,” Schlegel said. “They come for the event and return to PPHM for a date, entertainment on a rainy day or as an escape from the craziness of their schedule.”

Supporting the arts and humanities, especially in the historical and cultural context of the Texas Panhandle region, is a key goal of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.

About the WTAMU Department of Communication

The WTAMU Department of Communication houses two undergraduate programs: Communication Studies and Media Communication, with three areas of emphasis in each program as well as the option to seek teacher certification in speech or journalism. The master’s program offers two areas of emphasis: one in Communication and one in Media Management. Both can be completed online. For more information on the department, visit wtamu.edu/academics/college-fine-arts-humanities/department-communication/index.html.

About West Texas A&M University

WT is located in Canyon, Texas, on a 342-acre residential campus. Established in 1910, the University has been part of The Texas A&M University System since 1990. WT, a Hispanic Serving Institution since 2016, boasts an enrollment of about 10,000 and offers 60 undergraduate degree programs, 40 master’s degrees and two doctoral degrees. The University is also home to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, the largest history museum in the state and the home of one of the Southwest’s finest art collections. The Buffaloes are a member of the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference and offers 14 men’s and women’s athletics programs.