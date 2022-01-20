WT Team Publishes Research That Could Lead to Breakthrough in Understanding of Fundamental Physics 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — Research by a West Texas A&M University professor and two students that may help in the search for theoretical particles has been published in a prestigious journal.

Dr. Keshav Shrestha, assistant professor of physics, and student researchers Duncan Miertschin, a senior physics major from Amarillo, and Thinh (John) Nguyen, a graduate chemistry student from Da Nang, Vietnam, published research on superconducting materials Jan. 10 in Physical Review B, the world’s largest dedicated physics journal.

Their research examines topological compounds—materials that conduct electricity faster than anything currently in use.

The research team recently conducted experiments at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in Tallahassee, Fla., and a related study was publishedin June in Journal of Physics: Condensed Matter.

The latest research examines a kagome lattice made of the elements cesium, vanadium and antimony, which Nguyen said could have greater implications. Such lattice patterns are found in many natural minerals.

“This is a promising material in the search for Majorana fermions, fundamental particles like electrons which were theorized by Ettore Majorana in 1937 but have yet to be realized,” Shrestha said. “Not only can the superconducting qualities have a major effect on daily life, but if this lattice helps discover these fermions, this research could profoundly impact the understanding of fundamental physics, as well.”

The surface of the topological insulators conducts electricity much better than any materials currently in use, Miertschin said.

“They can be hundreds of times more efficient than anything we have at the moment. They are more durable, easier to make and more resistant to impurities in their creation,” he said. “Society revolves around computers, whether they’re smartphones, tablets, laptops or desktop computers. Advances like this can make those devices run faster and more efficiently.

“Ultimately, this technology could be used in the creation of quantum computers, which are thousands — if not millions — times faster than our fastest computers,” Miertschin said.

In addition to working with the Florida lab, the research team also has partnered with the Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, Ill.

