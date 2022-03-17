WT National Electronic Media Association Announces 14 National Finalists  

Copy by 1910 PR, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas – Fourteen pieces created by students in West Texas A&M University’s chapter of the National Electronic Media Association have earned a spot on the finalist list for the 80th Annual National Undergraduate Student Electronic Media Competition.

The competition encourages and rewards students for accomplishments in audio, video, scriptwriting and web development, as well as academic research and writing. All entries are judged by media professionals on technical quality, originality of ideas and achievement of any stated category criteria.

“The NEMA competition is meaningful for students because they get genuine feedback from professionals on their work,” said Sophia Britto, NEMA chapter president and a senior digital media and communication major from Amarillo.

The finalists were all produced by students and vary from classwork to off-campus client work.

The WT Advanced Video Production class produced three pieces for the City of Canyon — a video describing the city’s budget process, a video promoting the Canyon Chamber of Commerce and the promotional video “Welcome to Canyon.” All three videos recently won an American Advertising Awards.

Also advancing is “One Sessions – Darby Sparkman,” a live production produced and directed by students in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex AT&T High-Definition Studio. Students recruited the artist, created marketing graphics, designed the set and ran lights, audio and video.

Winners will be announced virtually at the 80th annual NEMA National Convention, set for March 28 to 31.

Student finalists, who are all digital communication and media majors, are Britto; Karree Belmares, a junior from Turkey; Carson Bradley a junior from Plainview; Jordan Conde, a sophomore from Dumas; Pedro Lama-Colon, a recent graduate from Bedford; Isaiah Tanner, a junior from Perryton; Jacob Toon, a junior from Flower Mound; and Rachel Widder, a senior from Galveston.

A commitment to quality is just one of the major components to the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. This plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One Westcomprehensive fundraising campaign.

WT’s 2021-22 National Undergraduate Student Electronic Media Competition finalists:

Audio Studio or Live Performance Segment

“One Sessions – Darby Sparkman: ‘Drink With Jones’,” WT Advanced Production Class

Audio Station Imaging

“When I Am in My Car” Promo, KWTS Production Team

Audio Promos

“The Meaning of Life,” Jacob Toon and Carson Bradley

Audio PSAs

“Dance” PSA, KWTS Production Team

Video Instructional/Corporate/Promotional Production

“City of Canyon Budget Video,” Jordan Conde and Jacob Toon

“City Chamber of Commerce,” Carson Bradley, Jacob Toon, Jordan Conde and Sophia Britto

Video Studio or Live Performance Segment

“One Session – Darby Sparkman: ‘Drink with Jones’,” WT Advanced Production Class

Video Entertainment and/or Music Program

“One Session – Darby Sparkman: ‘Drink with Jones’,” WT Advanced Production Class

Video Program Opener

“Portraits of Dance 2021 Opener,” Maroon Production

Video Promos

“Welcome to Canyon,” Sophia Britto and Pedro Lama-Colon

Videography/Cinematography

“Frogger the Movie,” Rachel Widder, Karree Belmares and Isaiah Tanner

Video Editing

“Portraits of Dance 2021,” Maroon Productions

Live Sports Production

“WT vs. MSU,” Isaiah Tanner and Jacob Toon

