WT’s Software Engineering Program Ranks Highly Nationally in Value  

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University offers one of the best values in the nation for one of its in-demand degree programs.

University Headquarters, which has published more than 150 degree guides and more than 100 college reviews, ranked WT’s software engineering degree program at No. 30 on its list of most affordable software engineering rankings.

“Our software engineering students tackle real-world problems from diverse disciplines and provide computational solutions that advance the next generation of technologies,” said Dr. Vinitha Subburaj, associate dean of the College of Engineering. “This ranking shows that we provide quality education at an affordable price, keeping our students’ futures firmly in mind.”

Software engineers create their own apps or programs that can be used in a variety of business, research and other fields. Career paths can include database management, network systems, computer systems management, security and web development, among others.

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, employment of software developers, quality assurance analysts, and testers is projected to grow by 22 percent from 2019 to 2029, according to University Headquarters. This is faster than the national average for all other professions.

Among other schools on the list: California State University-Dominguez Hills, Brigham Young University-Idaho, the University of Texas-El Paso, University of North Florida and others.

Meeting regional needs is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.

