WT Media Students Win Seven Grand Prize Awards at National Competition 

Copy by 1910 PR, [email protected]

Contact: Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — Students from the West Texas A&M University chapter of the National Electronic Media Association, formerly known as the National Broadcasting Society, won 14 awards in the 59th Annual National Undergraduate Student Electronic Media Competition.

Seven WT student projects won a national grand prize, and seven additional projects earned an honorable mention.

Sophia Britto, a senior digital communication and media major from Amarillo and NEMA chapter president, worked on the WT Advanced Video Production group that won three grand prize awards. She also received an honorable mention for her work in the Video Promo category on “Welcome to Canyon” along with Pedro Lama-Colon, a recent graduate from Bedford.

“Receiving awards for any of my work is kind of a reminder that I’m doing better than I realize I am,” Britto said. “The competition motivates me to work harder and encourages me to pursue creative projects I otherwise wouldn’t have a reason to try.”

Jacob Toon, a junior digital communication and media major from Flower Mound, and Jordan Conde, a sophomore digital communication and media major from Dumas, won the Video Instructional/Corporate/Promotional Production category with their “City of Canyon Budget Video.”

“I gained some experience on what is required to create award-winning pieces and the amount of effort you really have to put in,” Toon said.

“It feels great to know that I could be part of a group of people that could come together as a team and produce at the level of content we did,” Conde said.

Other student award winners, who are all digital communication and media majors, are Karree Belmares, a junior from Turkey; Carson Bradley a junior from Plainview; Isaiah Tanner, a junior from Perryton; and Rachel Widder, a senior from Galveston.

Grand Prizes awarded to WT students:

Video Instructional/Corporate/Promotional Production: “City of Canyon Budget Video” – Jordan Conde and Jacob Toon;

Audio PSAs: “Dance” PSA – KWTS Production Team;

Audio Station Imaging: “When I Am in My Car” promo – KWTS Production Team;

Audio Studio or Live Performance Segment: “One Sessions – Darby Sparkman: ‘Drink with Jones’” – WT Advanced Production Class;

Video Entertainment and/or Music Program: “One Sessions – Darby Sparkman” – WT Advanced Production Class;

Video Studio or Live Performance Segment: “One Sessions – Darby Sparkman: ‘Drink with Jones’” – WT Advanced Production Class; and

Video Program Opener: “Portraits of Dance 2021 Opener” – Maroon Production

Honorable Mentions:

Video Documentary Program: “What It Takes” – Jeanine Fabbri;

Video Instructional/Corporate/Promotional Production: “City Chamber of Commerce” – Carson Bradley, Jacob Toon, Jordan Conde and Sophia Britto;

Live Sports Production: “WTAMU vs. MSU” – Isaiah Tanner and Jacob Toon;

Audio Promos: “The Meaning of Life” – Jacob Toon and Carson Bradley;

Video Promos: “Welcome to Canyon” – Sophia Britto and Pedro Lama-Colon;

Video Editing: “Portraits of Dance 2021” – Maroon Productions; and

Videography/Cinematography: “Frogger the Movie” – Rachel Widder, Karree Belmares and Isaiah Tanner.

Student-run KWTS recently announced that it would switch to an all-’90s format in October as part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations.

A commitment to quality a major component to the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.

About the WTAMU Department of Communication

The WTAMU Department of Communication houses two undergraduate programs: Communication Studies and Media Communication, with three areas of emphasis in each program as well as the option to seek teacher certification in speech or journalism. The master’s program offers two areas of emphasis: one in Communication and one in Media Management. Both can be completed online. For more information on the department, visitwtamu.edu/academics/college-fine-arts-humanities/department-communication/index.html.

About West Texas A&M University

WT is located in Canyon, Texas, on a 342-acre residential campus. Established in 1910, the University has been part of The Texas A&M University System since 1990. WT, a Hispanic Serving Institution since 2016, boasts an enrollment of about 10,000 and offers 59 undergraduate degree programs, 39 master’s degrees and two doctoral degrees. The University is also home to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, the largest history museum in the state and the home of one of the Southwest’s finest art collections. The Buffaloes are a member of the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference and offers 14 men’s and women’s athletics programs.