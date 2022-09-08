WT+Enterprise+Center+Names+New+Managing+Director

AMARILLO, Texas — Brian Enevoldsen has been named managing director of the WT Enterprise Center.

A Texas Panhandle native, Enevoldsen previously served as WTEC’s program manager, providing oversight of WTEC’s 31,000 square-foot incubator and multiple programs, including Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge, commercialization, micro-loan packaging and client coaching.

In his new role, he will focus on partnerships with local, state, federal, and non-profit organizations that together build a robust ecosystem supporting entrepreneurship across the entire Texas Panhandle. WTEC and its sister department, America’s SBDC at WTAMU, will continue to provide economic development outreach on behalf of West Texas A&M University to local businesses including joint coaching and consulting, community programs, and training.

“Our staff at WTEC and SBDC live by a single motto, ‘Serve Others,’ and Brian is the embodiment of those words,” said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean of WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business. “Through his leadership, WTEC will continue to evolve to serve entrepreneurs and business owners as they are, where they are.”

Enevoldsen said he’s excited about the new opportunity to serve his home region.

“The WTEC and SBDC will continue to be places where we encourage entrepreneurship and support those building our regional economy,” Enevoldsen said. “We believe our region is in store for incredible things, and we stand eager to play our part in making the Panhandle the best place to own and scale a business.”

Enevoldsen was selected by a committee of area stakeholders in economic development and will work alongside each of them to support their own strategic plans and outreach.

Gina Woodward, regional director of the SBDC at WTAMU, has served as interim WTEC director since December 2021. She will continue with her SBDC duties, working closely with Enevoldsen.

In 2023, WTEC will launch new initiatives currently being developed with input from clients, alumni and community members. Roundtable dates and online request for additional community input will be posted on WTEC’s social media, facebook.com/wtenterprisecenter.

WT is committed to serving the region and well beyond with successful entrepreneurs and business leaders who are empowered to lead others. Partnering and retaining community businesses to improve the quality of life in the Panhandle and beyond is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.