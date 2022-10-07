WT Family Weekend Celebrations Set for Oct. 21 to 23; Family of the Year to Be Named

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University will celebrate its Family of the Year during upcoming Family Weekend festivities.

Family Weekend runs Oct. 21 to 23. Pre-registration is not required; check-in locations are available online.

Students have nominated their loved ones for Family of the Year via short essays.

“The Family of the Year Award recognizes people who have made a significant impact and contribution to the life of a WT student—parents, grandparents, guardians, family members or mentors,” said Sami Thompson, assistant director of family and extended orientation for WT. “By supporting and encouraging our students, Buff families also support WT. Families are valuable partners in helping students make the most of their University experience, and we want to recognize them.”

Family Weekend activities will include opportunities to meet faculty members, tours of the Virgil Henson Activities Center, the Family of the Year brunch and the Countdown to Kickoff Block Party tailgating events before WT’s game against Central Washington in Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. Registered families also can take advantage of free admission to Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and Palo Duro Canyon State Park. Canyon businesses also will offer exclusive specials during the weekend.

“We hope families from all over will be able to attend this year’s in-person events,” Thompson said. “During Family Weekend, loved ones can spend time with their student on campus, meet their friends and really see what Buff life is like.”

The 2021 winners were Doug and Brenda McDonough. Family of the Year awards have been given since 2017. Winners are chosen by a committee of staff members.

A commitment to family is a key WT value cited in the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021 — has raised more than $110 million.