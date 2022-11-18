WT+Percussion+Ensemble+to+Offer+Fall+Concert+Nov.+22

CANYON, Texas — The West Texas A&M University percussion ensemble will offer musical selections stretching from day to night in its upcoming fall concert.

The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on the Canyon campus.

Admission is free.

Repertoire will include “Limerick Daydreams” by Nathan Daughtrey, “Twilight” by Tobias Bronstrom, “Halcyon Days” by Daughtrey, “Crown of Thrones” by David Maslanka, “Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen and “Toccata” by Jacob Remington.

“Halcyon Days” will feature soloist Caleb Martin, a graduate student in music performance from Plainview. “Over the Rainbow” will feature soloist Hien Doan, a senior music major from Amarillo.

Other ensemble members include Noah Bradshaw, a senior music education major from Joshua; Aidan Caballero, a freshman music education major from Odessa; Cooper Delgado, a sophomore music major from Childress; Piper Fowler, a freshman political science major from Amarillo; Colton Gallandat, a sophomore music education major from Joshua; Brandon Garcia, a freshman music education major from Amarillo; Chema Garcia, a senior music education major from Wellington; Payton Hayes, a sophomore music education major from Midland; Haley Hunter, a junior music education major from Monahans; Colton Leadingham, a freshman music major from Odessa; Brogan Lichte, a senior music education major from Littlefield; Noah Lopez, a senior music education major from Lubbock; Mason McWest, a sophomore music education major from Amarillo; Paden Mick, a freshman music education major from Dimmitt; Tristan Mouw, a senior music major from Amarillo; Charles Neal, a sophomore music major from Canyon; John O’Brien, a freshman music education major from Anna; and Mason Rumsey, a senior music education major from Joshua.

