Final December Commencement Numbers in for WT; Dean’s, President’s Lists Announced

CANYON, Texas — The final tally is 962 graduates for West Texas A&M University’s Class of December 2022.

Overall, the University awarded 655 baccalaureate degrees, 290 master’s degrees and 15 doctoral degrees at the Dec. 10 commencement ceremonies, following procedural confirmation from the University’s seven deans. View graduate names and hometowns here.

The oldest graduate was 69, and the youngest was 19. The graduating class includes 68 with a perfect 4.0 GPA and 52 veterans; 48 percent of the undergraduates are the first in their family to earn a college degree. Students from 34 states in the nation and nine different countries graduated.

Graduates include those on the Dean’s List (overall grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99) and on the President’s List (a 4.0). The three levels of honor recognition are Summa Cum Laude (3.90-4.00), Magna Cum Laude (3.75-3.89) and Cum Laude (3.50-3.74).

Classes for the spring 2023 semester begin Jan. 17.

